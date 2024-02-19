A great day for Stanground Sports even though they didn't play! Thorney into a cup final, medical emergency halted Premier Division match

Stanground Sports (purple) in action earlier this season. Photo David Lowndes.

​The third-placed city side were washed out for the second Saturday running, but would have been pleased to see top two Uppingham Town and Moulton Harrox both beaten.

Uppingham went down 3-1 at home to a Leverington Sports side who still have title ambitions of their own, but Harrox were beaten 1-0 at lowly Tydd courtesy of a Maxwell Burrell goal.

Aaron McKenna scored twice for Leverington with Jake Gadsden also on target.

The match between fourth placed Warboys Town and Wittering Premiair was abandoned after a player suffered a medical emergency. Happily the player concerned was given the all clear after a visit to hospital.

At the bottom Netherton United lost for the first time under the management of Darren Fogg, 2-1 at Holbeach United Reserves.

Oakham booked a Senior Cup semi-final date with Moulton Harrox with a 3-2 quarter-final win over Crowland. Corban Oldham Oldham and Nathan Pickering scored for Crowland.

Warboys have already reached the final.

TOP FIVE

Uppingham 20 13 2 5 31 41

M Harrox 18 13 1 4 25 40

Stanground 17 12 2 3 28 38

Warboys 17 12 1 4 40 37

Leverington 16 11 2 3 30 35.

The title chasers all won in Division Two leaving leaders Peterborough Rangers and FC Hampton level on points, with Whaplode Drove three points behind.

Cam Guest and Kyle Gray both scored twice for Rangers in a 5-0 win at Crowland Reserves, while Finlay Morris hit a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory for Hampton over Oakham Reserves.

Charlie Bosett bagged a hat-trick for Whaplode Drove in their 7-2 win over Sutton Bridge.

The big game in Division Three finished 3-2 to Bourne Town A over AFC Malborne. The teams had started the day level on points.

Park Farm A pipped Netherton A 4-3 in a city derby at the Grange. Anthony Smyth scored twice for the winners with Daniel Baldwin and Martin Aldred also on target.

Thorney of Division Three beat unbeaten Division Four side Moulton Harrox 4-1 in the semi-final of the Peterborough League’s Junior Cup.