A dream of producing a Peterborough United goalkeeper has moved a step nearer to reality

Club GK Goalkeeping School award presentations. Photo: David Lowndes.

Jake has been at Club GK since he was nine.

Other Club GK youngsters to travel through the ranks to professional clubs are Logan Melville (Forest U13s) Charlie Bedford (Sheffield United U13s), Alfie Bird (Posh U2s) and Frank MacAuley (Posh U12s).

Club GK Goalkeeping School made presentations to all its students at William Law School recently. The club’s very first member Dylan Martin handed out the awards.

Coach Darren Gibbons has run the club for 12 years now with a special emphasis on the foundation phase.

Gibbon said: “Jake has been developed by us since he was nine and as our first scholar I’m so proud of him as it keeps alive the club’s ambition of seeing one of our members come through the Posh system to one day represent our city as first team keeper. That would be a dream come true. He’s well aware this is where the hard work really starts, but he’s grounded, hardworking and loyal which should really help him reach the goals and targets we’ve talked so much about together.