A double-winning Netherton United girls team seek a greater test next season

Netherton Under 12 girls celebrate their success.

An all-conquering Netherton United girls team have taken on a tough challenge to extend a wonderful winning streak

The team have won the Cambs Under 11 and Under 12 League Cup in successive Cambs Girls League seasons. They also claimed the Under 12 Cambs Girls Williamson League title after winning 16 and losing just one of their 18 matches.

But next season the team intends to skip an age group and play in an Under 14 League.

Head coach Inneh Aig‑Imoru said: “Winning the League Cup two years in a row is an incredible achievement on its own, but to add the league title last season shows just how much these girls have grown as a team. Their work ethic, skill, and togetherness have been outstanding from start to finish.”

Netherton beat Ely 2-1 in the Under 12 League Cup Final at Newmarket Town FC as they confirmed their reputation for resolute defending, fluid attacking play and a relentless team spirit.

The club are seeking players to play at Under 14 girls level. Girls from school years 7 & 8 interested in playing can e-mail [email protected].