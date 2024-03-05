A command performance from Hampton Royals in the battle between two perfect sides, RTC suffer first defeat of Under 13 season

Action from Hampton Under 18s v Stamford (red). Photo David Lowndes.

​The city side brushed visitors Stamford AFC Red 4-0 at Hampton Gardens School on Sunday to become firm favourites to lift the title.

Dhruv Karavdra scored twice for Hampton with Finley Morris and Kobie Smith also on target.

Hampton are not yet top, but they five games in hand on new leaders Thurlby Under 18s and just one point to make up. Thurlby won 2-1 at Thorpe Wood.

Peterborough RTC also had a notable result in this division as they saw off Yaxley 3-1 with goals from Owen Hill, Colby Ring and Enos Kumadoh.

Neterton United Black remain on course for an Under 16 League and Cup double. The Division One table toppers eased into the final of the League Cup with an 8-0 semi-final success at Stamford,

Adulai Balde scored twice and there were goals for Gabriel Khoza, Gerson, Montieiro, Charlie Wright, Rayyan Asif, Anton Grancharov and Aziz Yakubu.

Bourne will provide the opposition in the final after a 1-0 win at Wisbech St Mary in their semi-final. Alexandru Pitigoi scored their goal.

Division Two side Bourne also reached the Under 15 League Cup Final with a 3-2 win at top-flight Netherton Red.

Arsi Voja bagged a double hat-trick as Orton Rangers picked up just a second win of the Under 15 Division Two season in some style, 10-3 against Phoenix. Michael Akinyele hit a hat-trick and Alistair Nago also netted.

Gunthorpe are one win away from claiming the Division Three title after a 6-1 success over Whittlesey. George Elliott (3), Demi Gilbert (2) and Jayden Lidgerton scored their goals.

Second-placed British School of Sports kept the race alive by winning 2-0 at Yaxley with goals from Chase Bray and Stephen Williams.

In Division Four Netherton Black have opened up an eight-point lead at the top after a 5-2 win at Hampton Royal. Aimado Sauane (2), Finley Carroll, Alfie Chapman and Daniyal Walecki scored for Netherton.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Netherton United pulled off an upset win in Under 13 Division One.

They became the first team this season to topple leaders RTC thanks mainly to a hat-trick from Noah Weston.

Ted Belson and George Lusk also scored in a 5-3 win with Donald Fanwo, Lucas Stiopu and Nana Prempeh on target for RTC.

RTC still hold a seven point lead over Feeder, but the second-placed team have three games in hand.

RTC also suffered a shock defeat in Under 14 Division Two. They lost for just the second time this season, 2-1 to Glinton & Northborough for whom Jack Toms and Lucas Charville scored.