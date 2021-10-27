A boost for Peterborough Northern Star, but they are still seeking experienced players to aid their fight against relegation

Trey West scored for Peterborough Northern Star at Biggleswade.

Star were beaten 6-1 at Wellingborough after losing young Bashir Ahmed to a red card early in the second half.

The city side did bounce back to beat Division whipping boys Biggleswade United 2-1 last night (October 26) to leave the drop zone again, but their position remains precarious.

“The inexperience and balance within the team/squad has been killing us,” Burton said. “We gad to field a makeshift back four at Wellingborough.

Ricki Goodale scored for Peterborough Northern Star at Biggleswade.

“We are trying to find a balance and trying hard to bring experienced players in. I accept I’m the manager, but when young players cross that white line it’s down to them to control themselves in tough surroundings.

“It was nice to feel that win again as a group and manager last night tough. I think we’ve played 23 games in under three months with league, cups and midweek matches. That’s srazy with a small, young squad.”

Jack Wilson did equalise before the break at Wellingborough with the goal of the game. Goals from Trey West and Ricki Goodale helped Star recover from a half-time defict at Biggleswade to pick up a secwon win of the season, both against the same team.