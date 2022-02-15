A 20-0 defeat and a Senior Cup day to forget for Crowland. Oundle, Stilton and Moulton Harrox also suffer, but Warboys, Wittering Premiair, Whittlesey Athletic and Leverington are smiling
Crowland suffered a day to forget in the Peterborough League’s Senior Cup competition.
The club’s senior side lost to lower level Deeping Rangers Reserves 3-2, while their reserves were beaten 20-0 by Division One leaders Warboys Town.
Dan Evans (2) and Ben Porter scored the Deeping goals, while Jamie Darlow struck a magnificent seven for Warboys.
Premier Division title contenders Stilton United could soon be concentrating on the league after suffering a second successive Cup defeat. They went down 3-1 at top-flight rivals Wittering Premiair for whom Andy Wayte scored twice.
There was another shock at Leverington where the home side beat Lincs Cup finalists Moulton Harrox 3-1. Daniel Roberts, Billy Barnes and Louie Garner scored for Leverington.
Division One side Whittlesey Athletic beat Premier Division Oundle 2-0, but holders Uppingham eased to a 5-3 win at Cardea. Brooklyn Gray, Tyler Munns and John Reddell netted for the city side.