A 20-0 defeat and a Senior Cup day to forget for Crowland. Oundle, Stilton and Moulton Harrox also suffer, but Warboys, Wittering Premiair, Whittlesey Athletic and Leverington are smiling

Action from a recent Crowland (yellow) game in the Senior Cup.

The club’s senior side lost to lower level Deeping Rangers Reserves 3-2, while their reserves were beaten 20-0 by Division One leaders Warboys Town.

Dan Evans (2) and Ben Porter scored the Deeping goals, while Jamie Darlow struck a magnificent seven for Warboys.

Premier Division title contenders Stilton United could soon be concentrating on the league after suffering a second successive Cup defeat. They went down 3-1 at top-flight rivals Wittering Premiair for whom Andy Wayte scored twice.

There was another shock at Leverington where the home side beat Lincs Cup finalists Moulton Harrox 3-1. Daniel Roberts, Billy Barnes and Louie Garner scored for Leverington.