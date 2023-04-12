Our latest retro gallery brings you these pictures of youngsters enjoying playing in Peterborough’s junior football league.

If you – or anyone you know – has ever played for Netherton United, Hampton Robins, Werrington, Holbeach, Northborough Amber or Wittering Harriers then you might be able to spot a familiar face.

We’ve also got pictures of cup final joy for Malborne Rangers Glinton, Netherton United Youths and Netherton Wagtails.

If you have any junior football pics you would like to share then email them to [email protected]

Get the latest sports news from around Peterborough, here.

1 . Feeder Soccer U13's junior football team Feeder Soccer U13's junior football team Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Netherton v Riverside U16's ladies Emma Pollard during Netherton v Riverside U16's ladies Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Werrington v Holbeach U14's Junior Alliance football final action from Werrington v Holbeach at Stonald Road Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Netherton United U18's Netherton United U18's football team (back) Simon Roberts, Hayden Armiger, Cameron Hodnett, Finlay Henderson, Bartosz Berezowski, Harvey Henderson, Leo Brando, Jakob Nowicki, Dave Henderson. (front) Ashton Lawrence, Hashim Hussain, Junior Augusto, Livvi Slaunapizlo, Viliam Radic, Danyaal Younis, Levi Catt Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales