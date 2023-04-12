News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
20 minutes ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
53 minutes ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
3 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
3 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
4 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction

17 great pictures from junior football matches in Peterborough - including teams from Netherton United, Hampton Robins, Werrington, Holbeach and Wittering Harriers

Our latest retro gallery brings you these pictures of youngsters enjoying playing in Peterborough’s junior football league.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Feb 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:48 BST

If you – or anyone you know – has ever played for Netherton United, Hampton Robins, Werrington, Holbeach, Northborough Amber or Wittering Harriers then you might be able to spot a familiar face.

We’ve also got pictures of cup final joy for Malborne Rangers Glinton, Netherton United Youths and Netherton Wagtails.

If you have any junior football pics you would like to share then email them to [email protected]

Get the latest sports news from around Peterborough, here.

Feeder Soccer U13's junior football team

1. Feeder Soccer U13's junior football team

Feeder Soccer U13's junior football team Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Emma Pollard during Netherton v Riverside U16's ladies

2. Netherton v Riverside U16's ladies

Emma Pollard during Netherton v Riverside U16's ladies Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
U14's Junior Alliance football final action from Werrington v Holbeach at Stonald Road

3. Werrington v Holbeach

U14's Junior Alliance football final action from Werrington v Holbeach at Stonald Road Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Netherton United U18's football team (back) Simon Roberts, Hayden Armiger, Cameron Hodnett, Finlay Henderson, Bartosz Berezowski, Harvey Henderson, Leo Brando, Jakob Nowicki, Dave Henderson. (front) Ashton Lawrence, Hashim Hussain, Junior Augusto, Livvi Slaunapizlo, Viliam Radic, Danyaal Younis, Levi Catt

4. Netherton United U18's

Netherton United U18's football team (back) Simon Roberts, Hayden Armiger, Cameron Hodnett, Finlay Henderson, Bartosz Berezowski, Harvey Henderson, Leo Brando, Jakob Nowicki, Dave Henderson. (front) Ashton Lawrence, Hashim Hussain, Junior Augusto, Livvi Slaunapizlo, Viliam Radic, Danyaal Younis, Levi Catt Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:PeterboroughNetherton UnitedWerrington