1. Derek Dougan
Northern Irish footballer Derek Dougan (1938 - 2007) is pictured playing for Posh during an FA Cup quarter-final match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 6th March 1965. The score was 5-1 to Chelsea. Photo: Evening Standard
2. Nigel Sims
Nigel Sims played 16 times for Peterborough United in the 1964/65 season after making his name with Aston Villa. Photo: Express
3. Peterborough United - January 1965.
The Peterborough United team in January 1965. Team captain Vic Crowe (1922 - 2009) is in the centre of the front row. Photo: Lowndes
4. Vic Crowe
Former Posh captain Vic Crowe is pictured leaving hospital after recovering from injury on 9th March 1965. Photo: Lowndes