Former Peterborough United manager Noel Cantwell (1932-2005) pictured on right with forward John Cozens at London Road on 2nd December 1973.Former Peterborough United manager Noel Cantwell (1932-2005) pictured on right with forward John Cozens at London Road on 2nd December 1973.
10 brilliant retro pictures showing the face of Peterborough United six decades ago

We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these historic images from Posh.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Apr 2022, 12:38 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT

The pictures show how the club, and society in general, has changed since the swinging 60’s and 1970’s.

We’ve got team line-ups and some of the club’s famous faces featured.

Northern Irish footballer Derek Dougan (1938 - 2007) is pictured playing for Posh during an FA Cup quarter-final match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 6th March 1965. The score was 5-1 to Chelsea.

1. Derek Dougan

Northern Irish footballer Derek Dougan (1938 - 2007) is pictured playing for Posh during an FA Cup quarter-final match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 6th March 1965. The score was 5-1 to Chelsea. Photo: Evening Standard

Nigel Sims played 16 times for Peterborough United in the 1964/65 season after making his name with Aston Villa.

2. Nigel Sims

Nigel Sims played 16 times for Peterborough United in the 1964/65 season after making his name with Aston Villa. Photo: Express

The Peterborough United team in January 1965. Team captain Vic Crowe (1922 - 2009) is in the centre of the front row.

3. Peterborough United - January 1965.

The Peterborough United team in January 1965. Team captain Vic Crowe (1922 - 2009) is in the centre of the front row. Photo: Lowndes

Former Posh captain Vic Crowe is pictured leaving hospital after recovering from injury on 9th March 1965.

4. Vic Crowe

Former Posh captain Vic Crowe is pictured leaving hospital after recovering from injury on 9th March 1965. Photo: Lowndes

