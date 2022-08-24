News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Double success at Sunny Hunny for City of Peterborough tennis club stars

City of Peterborough members enjoyed success at the huge Hunstanton Tennis tournament.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:00 pm
The City of Peterborough tennis team at Hunstanton.
The City of Peterborough tennis team at Hunstanton.

It’s a highly-competitive event with a massive entry list played over six days, but City players won two titles.

George Green and Alex Parker won the mens restricted A doubles final 6-0,7-6 (1) over Adam Dixon-Smith and James Keyes.

This was the first time pair had entered the event.

Lisa McDonagh and Wayne Humphries at Hunstanton.

Most Popular

And Wayne Humphreys and Lisa McDonough won the junior veterans mixed doubles final after a 6-1, 6-2 win against Joss Vincent and Eleanor Dyson. They only dropped 15 games in 4 matches played.

City pair Nikki Keir and Liz Williams were beaten in the over 60s womens final by former Stamford coach Carole Wilson and partner Caroline Beaty.

Former City and Longthorpe club coach Phil Watson lifted the two main over 55 men’s titles, beating his doubles partner Martin Gilham in the singles final.