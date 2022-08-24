Double success at Sunny Hunny for City of Peterborough tennis club stars

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The City of Peterborough tennis team at Hunstanton.

It’s a highly-competitive event with a massive entry list played over six days, but City players won two titles.

George Green and Alex Parker won the mens restricted A doubles final 6-0,7-6 (1) over Adam Dixon-Smith and James Keyes.

This was the first time pair had entered the event.

Lisa McDonagh and Wayne Humphries at Hunstanton.

And Wayne Humphreys and Lisa McDonough won the junior veterans mixed doubles final after a 6-1, 6-2 win against Joss Vincent and Eleanor Dyson. They only dropped 15 games in 4 matches played.

City pair Nikki Keir and Liz Williams were beaten in the over 60s womens final by former Stamford coach Carole Wilson and partner Caroline Beaty.