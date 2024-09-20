Double date in Broxbourne for City of Peterborough Hockey Club first team players
It’s a first step back into regional hockey for five years for the City side who will be skippered by Matt Porter this season.
They won their final friendly pf the summer 7-3 against Beeston seconds with Adam Wilson bagging a hat-trick, Gareth Andrew scoring twice and Cole Bowtell and Nathan Rozario also on target.
City of Peterborough Ladies also open with an East Premier Division fixture in Broxbourne.
Tierney Augustine struck a hat-trick in their final friendly, a 5-3 win over Braintree. Ruby Hynes and Hannah Grimshaw also scored.
City have eight male and five female teams in the East Leagues this season.