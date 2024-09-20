Double date in Broxbourne for City of Peterborough Hockey Club first team players

New City of Peterborough Hockey Club captain Matt Porter (left). Photo David Lowndes.

​City of Peterborough Hockey Club men start a quest to regain their National League place with an East Premier Division fixture at Broxbourne on Saturday.

​It’s a first step back into regional hockey for five years for the City side who will be skippered by Matt Porter this season.

They won their final friendly pf the summer 7-3 against Beeston seconds with Adam Wilson bagging a hat-trick, Gareth Andrew scoring twice and Cole Bowtell and Nathan Rozario also on target.

City of Peterborough Ladies also open with an East Premier Division fixture in Broxbourne.

Tierney Augustine (red) scored a hat-trick for City of Peterborough Ladies against Braintree. Photo David Lowndes.

Tierney Augustine struck a hat-trick in their final friendly, a 5-3 win over Braintree. Ruby Hynes and Hannah Grimshaw also scored.

City have eight male and five female teams in the East Leagues this season.