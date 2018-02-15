Wolfie’s late show earns Cambs a valuable draw

Have your say

Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams staged a remarkable comeback to earn Cambridgeshire a share of the spoils in the weekend’s BDO Inter-Counties League Premier Division fixture against Warwickshire.

Anchor man Adams stepped onto the oche at the GER Club, March, with Cambs trailing 18-17 overall and he had to beat Warwickshire’s Charlie Symons to salvage the draw.

And that looked extremely unlikely as Symons whizzed through the first three legs. That meant Adams needed to win the last four legs of the match to snatch victory and earn Cambs the draw.

And, cool as you like, he pulled it off , finishing with a 4-3 win and an average of 27.44.

The top Cambs average of 28.00 belonged to men’s A team man Stuart Ward.

Cambs lost both men’s fixtures - the A team clash 7-5 and the B team battle 8-4 - but were victorious in both ladies games (5-1 and 4-2).

Adams, Dennis Harbour, Gary Robertson, Simon Hill, Terry Redhead, Chris Sands Pearce (2), Paul Wenn and Jane Judges all hit maximum 180s.

Cambs results:

Women’s B: Fiona Coker (av 16.05) won 3-2; Debbie Melton (av 13.33) lost 3-0; Hannah Rampley (av 15.44) lost 3-1; Casey Hill (av 18.11) won 3-0; Liz Humphries (av 16.67) won 3-1; Amy Grant (av 14.71) won 3-1. Match award winner - Casey Hill.

Men’s B: Eddie Martin (av 23.58) won 4-0; Carl Dockerill (av 18.32) lost 4-0; Matt Wing (av 24.08) lost 4-3; Gary Robertson (av 24.78) lost 4-1; Tim Fulcher (av 18.51) lost 4-1; Darren Cotterell (av 21.99) won 4-2; Aaron Baker (av 20.17) lost 4-0; Connor Arberry (av 20.26) lost 4-0; Simon Hill (av 25.40) lost 4-2; Andrew Hircock (av 26.63) lost 4-2; BJ Paget (av 22.39) won 4-1; Martyn Moore (av 27.13) won 4-2. Match award winner - Martyn Moore.

Women’s A: Nadine Bentley (av 21.91) won 3-1; Barbara Greatbatch (av 19.13) lost 3-1; Karen Stanhope (av 16.86) won 3-1; Jane Judges (av 17.54) won 3-1; Diane Nash (av 21.11) won 3-1; Sandra Greatbatch (av 20.24) won 3-1. Match award winner - Nadine Bentley.

Men’s A: Ashley Coleman (av 25.24) lost 4-0; Terry Redhead (av 24.40) lost 4-2; Stuart Ward (av 28.00) won 4-2; Chris Sands Pearce (av 23.24) won 4-3; John Imrie (av 27.98) lost 4-2; Paul Wade (av 21.95) lost 4-0; Paul Wenn (av 22.25) lost 4-2; Ian Withers (av 25.59) won 4-2; Dennis Harbour (av 27.89) won 4-2; Kelly Corcoran (av 26.17) lost 4-3; Ian Styles (av 19.57) lost 4-0; Martin Adams (av 27.44) won 4-3. Match award winner - Stuart Ward.

BDO INTER-COUNTIES LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

P MA WA MB WB BP Pts

Yorkshire 6 51 23 44 21 18 157

Lancashire 6 36 17 50 19 15 137

Glamorgan 6 39 10 40 24 10 123

Cheshire 6 35 27 33 16 10 121

Warwickshire 6 40 15 35 20 7 117

Lincolnshire 6 37 21 27 12 9 106

West Midlands 6 31 14 38 16 7 106

Hampshire 6 37 17 32 16 6 106

Cambridgeshire 6 30 21 30 16 4 101

Devon 6 24 15 31 20 1 91