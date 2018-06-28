The young Phantoms riders are full of Eastern promise

Have your say

Peterborough Phantoms BMX Club riders achieved some great results in the fourth round of the East Regional Summer Series in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

Leading the way once again was the club’s ‘pocket rocket’ George Fox in the Male 7yrs category.

Liam Arnett.

After a crash in practice he dusted himself down and didn’t drop a lap all day to increase his grip on the number one spot in the overall rankings with three rounds remaining.

He took the honours in all three of his motos (heats) before storming to an emphatic victory in the A final.

Clubmate Joseph Carey, aged 12, was another A final winner riding up an age group in the Male 13/14yrs.

On his way to the final he had moto placings of first, second and third.

Carey is also in pole position in the overall standings.

Brothers Liam and Daniel Arnett were two more final winners.

Liam dominated the Male 9yrs group with two seconds and a first in his motos before taking the A final honours while Daniel won the Male 14yrs B final after two fourths and a fifth in his heats.

Liam leads his age group overall while Daniel is lying in second place.

Completing the Phantoms run of final successes was Bethany Campbell, who raced against the boys in the Male 16yrs field and won the B final.

Elsewhere for Phantoms, Luca Smith made his first A final in the Male 8yrs alongside clubmate Leo Hornan while Bradley Goulding, Alfie Thompson and Jazz Newton all made the A final in the Male 10yrs group.

Round five will be hosted by Ipswich on July 8.

Anyone interested in BMX racing can visit the Peterborough BMX track on a Wednesday evening. For details visit the club on Facebook.

Peterborough Phantoms results:

Daniel Arnett - heats 5th, 5th, 4th. Final 1st.

Liam Arnett - heats 2nd, 2nd, 1st. Final 1st.

Bethany Campbell - heats 6th, 4th, 7th. Final 1st.

Jools Carey - heats 6th, 6th, 6th. Final 5th.

Jacob Elkin - heats 2nd, 4th, 4th. Semi-final 8th. Final 7th.

Jacob Ellis - heats 6th, 5th, 6th. Final 3rd.

George Fox - heats 1st, 1st, 1st. Final 1st.

Bradley Goulding - heats 5th, 2nd, 4th. Final 6th.

Marcus Holt - heats 4th, 3rd, 4th. Final 5th.

Leonardo Hornan - heats 2nd, 4th, 2nd. Final 6th.

Jazz Newton - heats 4th, 3rd, 2nd. Final 5th.

Luca S mith - heats 4th, 5th, 3rd. Final 8th.

Jordan Stringer - heats 5th, 3rd, 4th. Semi-final 8th. Final 8th.

Alfie Thompson - heats 2nd, DNF, 3rd. Final 7th.

Caiden Thompson - heats 5th, 7th, 7th. Final 2nd.

Jospeh Cadrey - heats 2nd, 3rd, 1st. Final 1st.