Speedy win for Pardoe

Have your say

Paul Pardoe of Peterborough Cycling Club raced to victory in the Northants & District CA 10-mile time trial on the N1/10 TT course at Sawtry.

He beat 95 other riders in an impressive 21:23, which was a course PB for him.

Clubmate Kevin Hobbs came eighth in 22:41, also a course PB.

Other PCC times: Martin Atkinson 23:37; Richard Lamb 24:08s; Paul Breeze 26:07; Ady Mc Hale 31:25.

In the NCRA road race promoted by Kettering CC James Boardly of Peterborough CC was fourth and Mark Hill was 7th.

FENLAND CLARION

Fenland Clarion hosted the regional qualifier for the national youth time trial championships in conjunction with the second round of the Northants time trial series.

Harry Kirby of Stowe School took first place with 23:18 and Fenland Clarion’s Jonathan Toma (25:02) and Sam Young (25:04) were third and fourth respectively. Sam Jarrett completed the winning Clarion team in 26:30 to ensure the three qualified for September’s final.

Thomas Stegeman just missed out on qualifying with seventh place in 27:17 narrowly ahead of James Piercys eighth in 27:26.

For the seniors Dave Thorold led the Clation contingent home in 23:49.

Other Fenland Clation times: Malc Jacklin 24:03; Steve Maile 24:13; Chris Shaw 24:41; Steve Clarke 25:18; Steve Hope 27:06; John Royle 27:07; Liam Stokes 27:14; Georgina Jennings 31:27.

The popular summer Bluebell 10-mile series started with a fine April evening and 22 riders faced the timekeeper.

Guest rider Kristian Woolf led the way with a very swift 21:53 with Simon Pitchford second in 22:29.

Other times: Richard Moys 23:43; Dave Thorold 24:18; Chris Shaw 25:03; Jonathan Toma 25:43; Steve Clarke 26:07; Sam Young 26:12; Lyndsay Clarke 26:29; Dave O’Brien 26:38; Sam Jarrett 26:41; Steve Hope 26:45; Ian Wadilove 26:47; Thomas Stegeman 26:51; Davd Hallam 27:02; Neil Richardson 27:05; Phil Jones 27:52; Steve Walters 27:53; James Piercy 28:21; Jeff Mannes 29:04; Simon Pidduck 32:53; David Robinson 33:43.

Ten year-old Fenland Clarion rider Evander Wishart took on the Redbridge circuit as part of the Primavera Series and finished in an excellent fourth place.