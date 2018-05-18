CYCLING: Lilley loving life on the road, lates winners from the Fenland Clarion youth cyclocross

There were personal bests galore as Fenland Clarion stars hit the road for time trial sessions.

Paul Lilley smashed his best by over four minutes with his time of 1:44:57 in a 50-mile event in Newmarket.

In the VTTA national championship near Tring Lilley also smashed his 10 mile best with a time of 21.01 to confirm his excellent form, while clubmate Steve Kaye managed to exactly match that time when also setting his 10 mile best time in the same event.

In the Peterborough CC organised 10-mile event near Sawtry there was a course best for seventh-placed Simon Pitchford in 22:14.

In the Wisbech Wheelers 25 mile event Steve Kaye recorded a time of 57:22 which secured him seventh place.

Pitchford leads the way afger four rounds of the Bluebell series after winning the latest heat in 22.07. Tonya Smith was leading lady in 26.35.

Other times: Richard Moys 23:22, Dave Thorold 23:28, Lynden Leadbeater 23:46, Jerry Norman 24:18, Jonathan Toma 24:44, Chris Shaw 25:11, Steve Reid 25:28, Sam Jarrett 25:32, Steve Clarke 25:48, Ian Aunger 25:51, James Piercy 26:54, Steve Hope 27:05, Phil Jones 27:06, Tonya Smith 27:46, Mel Evans 27:56, Andy Hall 28:24, Jim Fell 28:52, John Piercy 29:15, George Prodrick 30:40, Georgina Jennings 31:23. Overall: Men: 1 Pitchford 52pts, 2 Thomas Stegeman 35, 3 Dave Thorold 33. Ladies: 1 Tonya Smith 18pts.

Fenland Clarion hosted another successful evening of youth cyclocross races with a number of local riders enjoying victories. In the under 8s it was Bourne Wheeler Monty Wood who took the overall victory with two race wins on the night with the host’s Benjamin Robinson winning the other race and Laura Tozer winning the overall girls event. In the under 10s William Wood proved to be in upstoppable form as he won all three of his races and claimed a clear overall victory ahead of Spalding rider Tristan Bramma and Fenland’s own Louis Taylor, while the leading girl was Katie Blake who held off the challenge of Mathilda Simpson and Rebecka Cross. Evander Wishart continued his good run of form as he proved too strong for Matthew Goodliffe and Devonne Piccaver held off the challenge of Callum Wilkinson in the under 14s.