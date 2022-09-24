Wisbech Town CC will play in the East Anglian Premier League for the first time after thrilling play-off win

Gary Freear made 14 and took 1-39 as Wisbech beat Fakenham.

The Cambs Division One runners-up beat Fakenham by six runs in a thrilling play-off decider at Harecroft Road on Saturday, with the game in the balance until Anthony Palmer trapped the visitors’ number 11 lbw with two balls to go.

It was a relatively low-scoring game by Harecroft Road standards with Wisbech grateful for a 10th-wicket stand of 32 between George Gowler and Joe Dunning to post 170 all out. Gowler’s contribution was 32 not out with only Palmer (27) also passing 20.

Fakenham were always favourites while opener John Ewart (65) was at the crease, but his departure to leave his side 139-7 opened the door.

Left-arm spinner Josh Porter (4-21) returned outstanding figures from 10 overs for Wisbech with Palmer (2-16) also bowling well.

The EAPL brings together the best club sides from Cambs, Suffolk and Norfolk.

SCORESWisbech 170 (G. Gowler 36no, A. Palmer 27, L. Marshall 4-20, D. Coyle 3-17).