Wisbech Town CC will play in the East Anglian Premier League for the first time after thrilling play-off win
Wisbech Town will play East Anglian Premier Division cricket for the first time in the club’s history next season.
The Cambs Division One runners-up beat Fakenham by six runs in a thrilling play-off decider at Harecroft Road on Saturday, with the game in the balance until Anthony Palmer trapped the visitors’ number 11 lbw with two balls to go.
It was a relatively low-scoring game by Harecroft Road standards with Wisbech grateful for a 10th-wicket stand of 32 between George Gowler and Joe Dunning to post 170 all out. Gowler’s contribution was 32 not out with only Palmer (27) also passing 20.
Fakenham were always favourites while opener John Ewart (65) was at the crease, but his departure to leave his side 139-7 opened the door.
Left-arm spinner Josh Porter (4-21) returned outstanding figures from 10 overs for Wisbech with Palmer (2-16) also bowling well.
Most Popular
-
1
The performance was a triumph for the Peterborough United manager and his players
-
2
ALAN SWANN's Peterborough United talking points from easy Port Vale win as fortune favoured a brave manager ahead of a run of games against teams in the bottom half of the table
-
3
Peterborough Sports went down fighting at Darlington
The EAPL brings together the best club sides from Cambs, Suffolk and Norfolk.
SCORESWisbech 170 (G. Gowler 36no, A. Palmer 27, L. Marshall 4-20, D. Coyle 3-17).
Fakenham 164 (J. Ewart 65, J. Porter 4-23, A. Palmer 2-16).