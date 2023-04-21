Stamford Town wicket-keeper Andrew Hulme in action.

And when they do finally get going newboys Wisbech Town are confident of exceeding outside expectations despite taking a big step up in class.

The Fenmen finished second in Cambs Division One last season, but won a play-off match to win the right to take on the best teams in Cambs, Norfolk and Suffolk.

"Its a new challenge so our main priority is to stay in the league,” Williams admitted. “But I think we will shock a few people out there.

Mark Wheat skippers Castor CC this season.

"We’ve got some great experienced players and some brilliant youngsters coming through who are really exciting to watch. I can’t wait to see how we go this year.”

Aussie all-rounder Ryan Clark is back for a second season with Wisbech, while George Bruce, a Norfolk player with experience of Essex second team cricket, has been recruited. Northants staff member George Gowler will lead their bowling attack.

Wisbech open their season at Sudbury tomorrow.

March and Ramsey start their Cambs Division One season on May 6.

Stamford Town and Castor play each other in Division Two on opening day, April 29.

Several Cambs League clubs start a T20 competition tomorrow.

March host Cambridge NCI while Ramsey entertain Histon and Foxton Granta in a three-team group with the winners qualifying for a finals day the following weekend.

Reece Smith has stepped down as Castor captain after eight years in charge. Deep-thinking opening batsman Mark Wheat has replaced him.

Wheat believes he has a couple of top-class brothers at his disposal in teenagers Sam and Charlie Johnson.

“Charlie is probably the best young fast bowler in the area and Sam is a really talented all-rounder," said Wheat. "Both will have breakout years and make us stronger.

"The league looks better this year so a top-half finish would represent a good year. However I think we might surprise people."

Stamford were relegated from Division One last season, but skipper Tim Juggins said: “It was disappointing in Division One last season, but we hope to bounce back with a top half finish in Division Two,” said Juggins. “We will look pick up early wins against local rivals early in the season.”

March have signed an Aussie opening batsman in Will Steventon this season, while Ramsey have picked up wicket-keeper batsman James Horn from Melbourne University. Both clubs will probably be happy with mid-table finishes.