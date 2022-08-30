Wisbech storm into play-off final, Hussain bashes a double ton, Burghley Park close in on Hunts title

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bashrat Hussain

The Fenmen bounced back from a shock Saturday defeat at the hands of March to book a final place at Foxton Granta on Saturday. Foxton Granta, who overtook Wisbech on the final day of the regular season, beat Cambridge St Giles by six wickets in their semi-final.

Aussie Ryan Clarke (3-30), Joe Dunning (3-33), George Gowler (2-32) and Gary Freear (2-41) all bowled solidly for Wisbech as Socon were dismissed for 167.

And Clark (60) ensured Wisbech were always going to canter home aftre dominating an opening stand of 88 with Danny Haynes (41). Josh Bowers was unbeaten on 38 when victory was confirmed with almost 12 overs to spare.

Elsewhere first-team skipper Bashrat Hussain dropped down to play for Barnack seconds with devastating effect.

Hussain eventually retired on 200 not out as Barnack piled up 326-6 in 40 overs in a Hunts Division Four clash against Buckden seconds. Mohammed Sohail took 6-21 as the bottom club were dismissed for 100.

Werrington openers Mohammed Asif and Naveed Ul Hassan both retired after reaching 100 against Peterborough Town thirds in Division Two. The table-toppers won by 158 runs.

Burghley Park took a giant step towards the Division One title as they thrashed rivals Buckden by 171 runs. Sam Potter (90) and Peter Foster (61) scored the bulk of Burghley’s 292-9.

Leaders Upwood have finished their fixtures so Burghley need 18 points from two games to claim top spot. They travel to bottom club Blunham on Saturday.

Newborough seconds need a couple of points from their final game of the season at home to Heckington seconds on Saturday to clinch the South Lincs Division One title after a 42-run win in a low scoring game against Orton Park seconds.

Emerging teenage talent George Woods belted 115 in a Rutland Division Two match against Market Deeping at St Martin’s Road, but the visitors still cruised to a seven-wicket win to return to the top of the table.

Reigning champions Peterborough Town closed on the leaders in Division One with a 10-wicket stroll at home to Burghley Park.