Werrington’s wagging tail proved decisive in cup final, seven-up Jules was an unlucky loser, Wisbech move clear at the top of Rutland Division One

Werrington celebrate their cup final win.

Number nine Sudheer Jafeer finished 34 not out as Werrington pased Falcon’s 20-over total of 129. Werrington had been 45-7.

The plate final between Pak Azad and Shahada Sports was postponed. It’s now scheduled to take place at Orton Park CC tomorrow (August 4, 5.30pm).

Unluckiest loser of the weekend was Baston bowler Jules McAlpine who bagged 7-29 in a South Lincs Division One match at Ancaster. His batting teammates let him down though as they were dismissed for 93 to complete a 90-run defeat.

Barnack were awarded a Hunts Division One victory after an injury while fielding reduced opponents Sawtry to nine men. Sawtry declined to continue with Barnack 60-2 chasing 124 at the time of the abandonment. In Division Four Falcon seconds maintained their promotion push with a massive 243-run win over Brampton. Tanveer Mahmood (79), Azizullah Sharifi (76no) and Abdullah Khan (55no) top scored in Falcon’s 291-4 before Brampton were rushed out for just 48.