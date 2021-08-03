Werrington’s wagging tail proved decisive in cup final, seven-up Jules was an unlucky loser, Wisbech move clear at the top of Rutland Division One
Werrington’s tail wagged to give them a two-wicket victory over Falcon in the Peterborough Midweek League’s Killingsworth Cup Final at Orton Park CC.
Number nine Sudheer Jafeer finished 34 not out as Werrington pased Falcon’s 20-over total of 129. Werrington had been 45-7.
The plate final between Pak Azad and Shahada Sports was postponed. It’s now scheduled to take place at Orton Park CC tomorrow (August 4, 5.30pm).
Unluckiest loser of the weekend was Baston bowler Jules McAlpine who bagged 7-29 in a South Lincs Division One match at Ancaster. His batting teammates let him down though as they were dismissed for 93 to complete a 90-run defeat.
Barnack were awarded a Hunts Division One victory after an injury while fielding reduced opponents Sawtry to nine men. Sawtry declined to continue with Barnack 60-2 chasing 124 at the time of the abandonment. In Division Four Falcon seconds maintained their promotion push with a massive 243-run win over Brampton. Tanveer Mahmood (79), Azizullah Sharifi (76no) and Abdullah Khan (55no) top scored in Falcon’s 291-4 before Brampton were rushed out for just 48.
The big game in Rutland Division One between leaders Wisbech Town and third-placed Barnack went the way of the top dogs by just six runs. In a match reduced to 28 overs a side Johnny Garner struck 69 as Wisbech posted 167-7 before Shahzad Amir’s 76 for Barnack proved in vain. Wisbech now hold a 34 point lead over reigning champions Peterborough Town who have three matches in hand. Stuart Dockerill struck 80 in a losing cause for Castor against Spalding in Division Three.