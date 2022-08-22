Werrington CC's dream of a Division Two double is very much alive, Burghley Park set up a big title battle, back-to-back tons for Captain Drake

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sulemain Saleem had a fine all-round game for Peterborough Town against City

The city side are 19 points clear in the Hunts League after an easy 8-wicket win over Sawtry on Saturday and the following day they jumped to the top in the Rutland League following a 10-wicket rout of Stamford Town.

Werrington’s Rutland cause was helped by a 48-run defeat for long-time leaders Market Deeping against Ketton.

Werrington’s stars against Sawtry were Mohammed Asif (49), Sajid Ali (48) and Junaid Ali (3-11). Their Rutland heroes were Hayder Ali (3-39), Khuram Mehrban (75no) and Tanveer Mahmood (72no).

In Rutland Division One four teams still have a chance of the title after Wisbech thrashed Barnack by 102 runs and Peterborough Town won by 4 wickets at City in two battles between the contenders.

Sulemain Saleem (2-39 & 39no) was a key figure for Town. Former Town man Mohammed Saif struck 81 for City.

In Division Four West United Sports could win the title at the first attempt. They beat Laxton by 54 runs to move 6 points clear of East Carlton with two matches still to play.

Newborough lost their South Lincs Premier Division showdown by 82 runs to Grantham 2nds despite 58 from Greg Rowland.

Bourne 2nds have moved above Newborough into second after a 105-run win over Moulton Harrox.

Evergreen Chris Jones struick 103 in a 58-run win for Market Deeping 2nds against Freiston.

Saturday’s game between Buckden and Burghley Park could go a long way to deciding the Hunts Division One title.

The top three all won last weekend, but Buckden and Park have crucial games in hand.

Buckden saw off city side Addida by 4 wickets, while Upwood smashed Barnack by 150 runs and Burghley Park were handsome 9-wicket winners over Falcon.

Alex Ashwin (5-22) did most to bowl Falcon out for 169, a total openers Ryan Gilmour (81no) and Elliott Cooper (51) quickly devoured.

In Division Two Bretton skipper Mark Drake has dragged his side away from the bottom with back-to-back tons in two convincing wins. Drake struck 116 of his side’s 229-9 to set up a 57-run win over Sheikh 11.

Drake has hit three centuries and averages over 70 after nine knocks.

In Division Four Royal Strikers are a win away from promotion in their first season as a club. Their final game is a big one though at second-placed Ickwell 2nds on September 3.

Strikers smashed Little Paxton for 306-7 in 40 overs last weekend with Lenu Leons (79), Ashik Shajimon (65) and Anthony Pinheiro (61) all batting well before Leons followed up with 5-22 in 8 overs as Paxton closed on 213-9. Leons has the second most runs (515) and wickets (21) in the division.

Oundle seconds go into their final game at champions Northampton Saints on Saturday with a fighting chance of promotion from Northants Division Three.