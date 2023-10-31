Werrington are perfect, but AK 11 are top, while Waheed delivers a brutal knock

Werrington CC, back row left to right, Hafiz Butt, Ansar Ali, Muhammad Toseeq, front, Mudassar Shafiq, Bilal Mushtaq, Junaid Hussain

​Werrington made it two wins out of two with a resounding 96 run win over Pak Azad.

Three Werrington players retired with 25 and they all returned with Shazad Akhter leading the way with an unbeaten 58.

In reply the Pak Azad innings never really got going and they closed on 92 all out with Danny Iqbal (26) and Sharoz Hussain (24) their top scorers.

The innings was undermined by the brilliance of Rashid Zafar who took 2-7 from 1.2 overs and also took a catch and a run out.

In the other matches Waheed Javed struck a brutal unbeaten 75 (seven sixes) for Ufford Park against reigning champions AK 11 to seal a thrilling one wicket win.

AK 11 played twice on the day and had earlier beaten Wansford to push them to the top of the table.

Results

Werrington 188-5 (S. Akhter 58no, R. Zafar 35, J. Hussain 26, I. Bhatti 2-25) beat Paz Akad 92 (D. Iqbal 36, S. Hussain 24, R. Zafar 2-7).

Hampton 102-0 (J. Ghani 27ret, J. Ali 25) beat Sheikh 101-5 (U. Hanif 38, S. Ali 24no, M. Zafar 2-6) by 6 wkts

AK 11 111-1 (A. Ahmed 25ret, S. Jafeer 25, H. Shamim 25ret) beat Wansford 109 (K. Sainsbury 33, D. Harish 23) by 5 wkts