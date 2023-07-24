Werrington and Newborough CC win MIdweek League T20 competitions

Werrington CC with the Killingworth Cup.

Werrington passed Kashmir’s 150 all out with just two balls to spare.

Shehzad Akhter (35no) top scored for the winners and he was well supported by Muhammad Toseeq (30) and Muddassar Shafiq (26).

Farhan Adil (38no) and Jawad Ghani (35no) batted best for Kashmir as Werrington’s Fakhar Jamil took 4-22.

Newborough CC with the John Bigham Plate.

Mohammad Raheel, Ghani and Hamza Jarral all took two wickets for Kashmir.

Newborough Bulls won the Midweek League’s John Bigham Plate Final, also at Orton Park CC.

​Mr Bigham, a well known cricket umpire and league official, passed away last October and was honoured by the Midweek League who renamed a popular competition after him.

Newborough won the final against AK 11 by 17 runs after a low-scoring affair.

Matt Mills top scored in Newborough’s 101 all out with 28 with teenager George Woods making 20.

Amir Yaseen (3-3), Ansar Hussain (2-11) and Zahid Nadeem (2-18) all bowled well for AK 11.

Shiv Teekasingh (3-18) and Gangadeep Singh (3-21) then bowled beautifully for Newborough as AK 11 were despatched for 94.

Mohammed Rizwan top scored with 20 as AK suffered their second successive defeat in this final.