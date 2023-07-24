News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Werrington and Newborough CC win MIdweek League T20 competitions

Werrington won the Peterborough Midweek League Killingworth Cup T20 competition for the second time in three seasons by beating Kashmir by two wickets after a superb final at Orton Park CC.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Werrington CC with the Killingworth Cup.Werrington CC with the Killingworth Cup.
Werrington CC with the Killingworth Cup.

Werrington passed Kashmir’s 150 all out with just two balls to spare.

Shehzad Akhter (35no) top scored for the winners and he was well supported by Muhammad Toseeq (30) and Muddassar Shafiq (26).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Farhan Adil (38no) and Jawad Ghani (35no) batted best for Kashmir as Werrington’s Fakhar Jamil took 4-22.

Newborough CC with the John Bigham Plate.Newborough CC with the John Bigham Plate.
Newborough CC with the John Bigham Plate.
Most Popular

Mohammad Raheel, Ghani and Hamza Jarral all took two wickets for Kashmir.

Newborough Bulls won the Midweek League’s John Bigham Plate Final, also at Orton Park CC.

​Mr Bigham, a well known cricket umpire and league official, passed away last October and was honoured by the Midweek League who renamed a popular competition after him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newborough won the final against AK 11 by 17 runs after a low-scoring affair.

Matt Mills top scored in Newborough’s 101 all out with 28 with teenager George Woods making 20.

Amir Yaseen (3-3), Ansar Hussain (2-11) and Zahid Nadeem (2-18) all bowled well for AK 11.

Shiv Teekasingh (3-18) and Gangadeep Singh (3-21) then bowled beautifully for Newborough as AK 11 were despatched for 94.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mohammed Rizwan top scored with 20 as AK suffered their second successive defeat in this final.

Mr Bigham was the driving force behind an Orton Park youth set up which still thrives today.

Related topics:WerringtonPeterborough