​The local teams are two of just three sides who managed to win their opening two matches in the competition. Holders Finedon did the same.

Oundle were in particularly destructive form. They took just eight overs and five balls to chase down Overstone’s 128-8 at Milton Road and then required just 10 overs and two balls to pass Wollaston's 143-6, also at home.

Patrick Harrington crashed 51 from 21 balls against Overstone with fellow opener Mark Hodgson hammering 45, also from 21 balls.

Nick Green hits out for Peterborough Town against Overstone. Photo: David Lowndes.

Hodgson followed that up with an unbeaten 62 from 31 balls against Wollaston and this time he was joined by Conor Craig who blasted 57 from just 20 balls.

Peterborough Town faced the same two opponents and beat them both comfortably, although with a little less brute force.

NIck Green struck 54 from 30 balls as Town passed Wollaston’s modest 120-7 with five wickets and over three overs to spare.

And Green (42 from 27 balls) was again in big-hitting form against Overstone, although he was overshadowed by Josh Smith who was 52 not from 37 balls as Town swept to their victory target of 148 in the 16th over.

Jamie Smith bowling for Peterborough Town against Overstone. Photo: David Lowndes.

Zeeshan Manzoor (30) struck the only two sixes over the big Bretton Gate boundaries.

There was some joy for bowlers amid the carnage with Jamie Smith returning figures of 4-33 for Peterborough Town against Overstone and Harrison Craig taking 3-24 for Oundle, also against Overstone.

It should get tougher for both teams this Saturday as Peterborough Town have two matches at Finedon CC, against the home club and Desborough, while Oundle are at Brigstock before hosting Geddington.

Each team plays six matches with the top four of 10 reaching finals day on July 15.

The Northants Premier Division resumes on July 22 with the second half of the season exclusively win-lose 50-over cricket.