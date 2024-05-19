Weakened Peterborough Town claim big win ahead of a huge weekend, but mixed fortunes for the teams heading to Bretton Gate
Town kept top spot in the Northants Premier Division with a four-wicket win in a high-scoring game at Geddington last weekend despite travelling without star opening batsman Josh Smith, opening bowler and captain Nick Green, as well as top all-rounder Lewis Bruce.
The other regular opening bowler Dan Costello, who skippered the side, was also unable to turn his arm over, but the back-up boys stepped up as unbeaten Town claimed a third win in four matches.
It was a big win in the circumstances and set Town up nicely for a home Premier Division derby against Oundle Town on Saturday (11am) and a cracking local contest in the ECB Club Championship against Bourne Town at Bretton Gate on Sunday (1pm).
Town go into Saturday’s game against a team who beat them twice last season, and finished above them for the first time, with a four-point lead over reigning champions Finedon. Green and Smith are expected to return for that game.
Town looked up against it at half-time at Geddington as the hosts piled up 271-6 in their 50 overs with in-form opener Matt Taylor cracking a terrific 124. Experienced seamer Jamie Smith, who had been lined up for a season of second-team cricket, returned the best bowling figures of 3-74 from 15 overs.
But a solid start in reply from second-team regular Kyle Medcalf (52) and David Clarke (46), and some typically lusty bowls from Zeeshan Manzoor (55 from 44 balls), set up Nick Paskins (38no, 34 balls) to steer Town home with 11 balls to spare.
The teams preparing to storm fortress Bretton Gate next weekend suffered mixed fortunes in their latest outings.
There was joy for Oundle who bounced back from a shock loss in their previous game to race to a Northants Premier Division win at bottom club Old Northamptonians.
But there was disappointment for Bourne who lost for the first time in the Lincs Premier Division this season, by five wickets at reigning champions Lindum.
Oundle’s game lasted just 40 overs as they skittled their hosts for 85 before completing an eight-wicket win. Ace all-rounder Conor Craig (4-13 & 29no from 26 balls) enjoyed a decent day as his side moved up to fourth place within striking distance of leaders Peterborough Town.
Bourne dropped a place to third after never looking likely to defend their 50-over score of 200-9 in Lincoln. Jonathan Cheer (67no) and Clive Wilson (43no) batted best for Bourne, but a century opening stand for the home side ensured the result was never in doubt.
Bourne should get a confidence-boosting win this Saturday before they travel to Town as they host struggling Long Sutton.
Sutton conceded 307-5 to Market Deeping yesterday before responding with 232.
Deeping’s impressive total was built around a brilliant 162 from opener Josh Smith who hit 13 fours and seven sixes in an innings that occupied 152 balls. Hayatullah Niazi contributed 54.
Smith and Niazi also took two wickets apiece, but the best Deeping bowling figures belonged to Marcus Telford who took 4-54 which included the wicket of Dan Oldfield who had cracked a run-a-ball 67. Free-scoring South African import Davico Kruger top scored for Sutton with 98.