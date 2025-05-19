Valiant defeat for Market Deeping, Dan ton in vain for Bourne, while Barnack, Burghley Park, March Town and Stamford are all going well

Pete Foster in action for Burghley Park. Photo David Lowndes.

Market Deeping’s valiant attempt to claim a first win of the Lincs Premier Division failed in agonising fashion.

Deeping looked doomed again when visitors Lindum piled up an imposing 306-9 in their 50 overs at Outgang Road on Saturday, but a consistent team batting display gave them every chance as the game entered the final stages.

The hosts were 166-2 after enterprising knocks from Josh Smith (76), captain Connor Gillett (38) and Sam Jarvis (31) before 47 from Sam Malton and 42 from George Wood propelled them to 274-4, but they couldn’t quite get over the line, finishing eight runs short on 298-7.

Deeping are next-to-bottom with four defeats in four games and travel to Bourne for the A15 derby next Saturday (11.30am). Their neighbours are not in the best of form either as a five-wicket reverse at reigning champions Scunthorpe on Saturday was a second loss in a row.

Josh Smith in action for Market Deeping. Photo Chris Lowndes.

That was hard luck on Dan Freeman who hit 105 from 91 balls (11 fours, 4 sixes) in Bourne’s 256-6, but he was overshadowed by Scunthorpe’s Priyanshu Khanduri who whacked an unbeaten 141 from just 112 balls to see his side home with almost 10 overs to spare.

Newly-promoted Burghley Park are fourth, one place above Bourne, after a third win in four outings. Pete Foster was unlucky to finish unbeaten on 99 as Burghley made 296-8 at bottom club Nettleham. Skipper Alex Ashwin made a late order 55 before taking two wickets in Nettleham’s 220 all-out. Wily slow bowler Mohammed Azhar (3-24) and seamer Christopher Logan (2-21) returned the best Burghley bowling figures.

Spalding lost by 69 runs at Woodhall Spa despite 59 and two wickets from Josh Lawrence.

Barnack and March Town maintained their 100% records in Cambs Division Three with easy 112-run wins against Eaton Socon seconds and LGR respectively.

Barnack’s 250-5 at Socon was built around 106 from Amir Munir before spinners Asim Butt and Shahid Muhammed claimed three wickets apiece in the home side’s reply.

Sam Robinson (64 & 3-18) was in fine all-round form for March and Toby Nulty (65) and Shae Pooley (4-21) also shone in a game the home side won 226 to 114.

Ufford Park are bottom after three straight defeats, the latest by six wickets at home to Royston. Ufford were shot out for just 88.

Stamford Town have won three in a row to top Division Two. Dave Stratton (73no) and Tim Juggins (5-24) were the Stamford stars in a 63-run win at Saffron Walden seconds.

Reigning champions Ramsey lost for the second Division One game in succession, by seven wickets at home to leaders Burwell & Exning. Captain Taylor West (60no) and Ben Saunders (57) did their bit at Cricketfield Lane, but a total of 191 proved to be inadequate.

Wisbech Town were also beaten by 29 runs at home to Eaton Socon despite the best efforts of Johnny Garner (4-88 & 37) and Josh Bowers (45). The visitors set a winning score of 224-8.