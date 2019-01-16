Ufford Park will represent Hunts in Oxfordshire

Ufford Park will represent Hunts in an indoor cricket county play-off in Oxfordshire next month.

The Hunts League at Bushfield is yet to finish, but as the ECB needed to know all play-off finalists by the middle of January it was agreed that whoever topped the table at that time would move forward.

And Ufford have a six point lead at the top after winning their opening five matches, the latest by three wickets against CAMRA last weekend (January 13).

Sam Tyler (40) and Chris White batted well in CAMRA’s 118-5 from 10 overs, but Ufford skipper Jan Neville organised an Ufford recovery from 23-2 to steer his side home with help from Joe Harrington (29) and Andy Larkin (26no). Neville struck two sixes and three fours in his knock.

At the other end of the table Orton Park celebrated a first win of the season after seeing off Hampton by a massive 104-run margin.

Hampton were shot out for just 19 falling to 9-5 as Mark Durham (4-3) took four wickets in one over!

King’s Keys have two teams in the competition and both won as the A team beat Werrington by 11 runs and the B team pipped Bretton by two wickets.

Dan Ashraf’s quickfire 23 and 2-17 were key in the A team’s win. Werrington’s Junaid Hussain (41) and Mohammed Toseeq (32) scored the bulk of their side’s 102.

Ali Haider (42no) was the main man in the B team victory. He struck three sixes as did in-form Ryan Evans in his innings of 37 for Bretton, but a total of 114 proved inadequate.

Standings: 1 Ufford Park 15pts, 2 Bretton 9, 3 Hampton 9, 4 Werrington 6, 5 King’s Keys A 6, 6 King’s Keys B 6, 7 CAMRA 6, 8 Orton Park 3.

Results: Orton Park 123-5 (G. Rehman 31no, C. Harris 28, T. Smith 24) beat Hampton 19 (M. Durham 4-3); King’s Keys A 112-4 (D. Ashraf 23no, N. Haq 2-19) beat Werrington 102 (J. Hussain 41, T. Toseeq 32, D. Ashraf 2-17) by 11 runs; Ufford Park 120-3 (J. Neville 36no, J. Harrington 29, A. Larkin 26no, N. Bradbury 2-8) beat CAMRA by 118-5 (S. Tyler 40, C. White 35no) by 3 wkts; King’s Keys B 117-4 (A. Haider 42no, S. Ashraf 28) beat Bretton 114 (R. Evans 37, D. Bennett 29) by 2 wkts.

Next fixtures: Sunday, Feb 3: Ufford Park v Hampton, King’s Keys A v Kings Keys B, Orton Park v Werrington, Bretton v CAMRA.