Ufford Park Harringtons make hay against Huntingdon, Oundle’s Craigs make century stand, Ben goes big for Bourne, Stamford safe after an exciting weekend

Joe Harrington

Joe Harrington scored 110 in a 207-run Cambs Division Two win yesterday (August 14) before Pat Harrington (no relation) cracked 126 not out in a 10-wicket Rutland Division Two win today. Danny Harrington (Joe’s dad) was 54 not out in the Rutland match!

Ufford piled up 387-9 in 50 overs in the Cambs game. They were set a target of 185 in the Rutland match.

Peterborough Town are eight from eight in Rutland Division One after cruising to an eight-wicket success at Uffington today. David Clarke (80no) and Alex Mitchell (62no) made short work of Uffington’s inadequate 157-7.

The Orton Park second team that beat Spalding, front, left to right, Matthew Jarvis, Natalie Durham, Callum Brownlie, Dan Lodge, Mohsin Ali, back, Mark Durham, Oli Smith, Andy Phillips, Nick DuToit, Matt Mitchell. Photo; David Lowndes.

Wisbech Town remain title favourites through after being gifted 20 points by a concession from Market Deeping today.

Brothers Conor (62) and Harrison Craig (69no) put on 104 for the fourth wicket as Oundle made it five Northants Premier Division wins in a row with a six-wicket success at Brixworth. Pete Foster was unbeaten on 59 when victory was secured.

Stamford secured their Division One place for next season with a game to spare after an exciting weekend. They tied with March on Saturday before pipping St Ives and Warboys by two wickets on Sunday. Number 10 Vamshi Parvathaneni almost steered Stamford to victory at March. He struck 43 before he was last man out. Simon Prentice took three wickets in both games for Stamford. Josh Bowers struck 104 as Wisbech crushed Ramsey by 106 runs.

Bourne remain on course for the Lincs Premier Division title after a crushing 220-run win over Louth which featured an unbeaten ton from Ben Wright.

Matt Mitchell bowling for Orton Park seconds. Photo: David Lowndes.

Market Deeping toppled third placed Sleaford by three wickets with Hayatullah Niazi (39 & 3-36) in fine all-round form.

Godmanchester took a big stride towards the Division One title with a 72-run success over Burghley Park in a top-of-the-table clash. Orlando Thain scored 85 not out out of Burghley’s 199 all out.

Andy Phillips cracked an unbeaten 89 from 72 balls as Orton Park seconds beat Spalding thirds by six wickets in South Lincs Division Two.

MAIN RESULTS

Northants Premier Division

Oundle 246-4 (H. Craig 69no, C. Craig 62, P. Foster 59no) beat Brixworth 245-8 (C. Thurston 4-70, H. Craig 2-48, T. Norman 2-49)

by 6 wkts.

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne 284-4 beat Louth 64 (J. Berry 3-0, C. Cheer 3-19, B, Diplock 2-17, R. Bentley 2-18) by 220 runs.

Market Deeping 178-7 (H. Niazi 39, J. Smith 37, C. Gillett 33) beat Sleaford 176 (H. Niazi 3-36, J. Smith 2-20).

by 3 wkts

Cambs Division One

March 166 (U. Ranathunga 30, A. Birch 3-24, S. Prentice 3-43, V. Parvathaneni 2-22) tied with Stamford 166 (V. Parvathaneni 43, S. Rajaguru 4-18, A. Wright 2-38)

Wisbech 318-6 (J. Bowers 104, D. Haynes 90, A. Palmer 37no, M. Cafferkey 3-67) beat Ramsey 212 (S. Calderon 53no, M. Cafferkey 50, G. Freear 4-29, J. Porter 2-29) by 106 runs

Stamford 171-8 (A. Birch 59, T. Williams 42) beat St Ives & Warboys 170 (S. Prentice 3-30, A. Birch 2-17, V. Parvathaneni 2-45) by 2 wkts

Cambs Division Two

Ufford Park 387-9 (J. Harrington 110, Hamish Bell 87, T. Cooper 65, T. Hussain 33) beat Huntingdon 180 (S. Ali 56no, T. Hussain 4-38, W. Javed 2-28) by 207 runs