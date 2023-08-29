Ufford Park and Stamford Town battle to avoid the drop and Barnack knocked off the top

Pete Morgan cracked 117 for Bourne against Bracebridge Heath. Photo: Davd Lowndes.

​And even then neighbours Stamford Town would have to lose their last match at home to St Ives & Warboys to enable Ufford to clamber out of the bottom two.

The relegation rivals both suffered batting disasters last weekend with Ufford skittled for just 48 by Saffron Walden seconds and Stamford mustering just 98 against leaders Sawston & Babraham seconds.

Saffron Walden needed just six overs of batting to seal victory with the table-toppers racing home in 11 overs.

Castor are safely sat in mid-table despite a 27-run loss at Burwell & Exning which featured a fine spell of bowling from Reece Smith (6-33).

Pete Morgan plundered 117 as Bourne piled up 312-5 to set up a 94-run win over Bracebridge Heath in the Lincs Premier Division at the Abbey Lawn.

Bourne won’t be claming a third title in a row though. They sit fourth with just two matches to play.

Market Deeping are some way back in fifth after a nine-wicket reverse at home to Woodhall Spa. Deeping were shot out for 92.

Barnack were bumped off the top of Hunts Division One after losing a high-scoring game by three wickets at Hampton.

Shazad Amir was an unlucky loser as he made 112 not out of Barnack’s 246-6, but Hampton countered with a consistent batting effort led by Saqab Ali’s 58 to win with almost two overs to spare of a shortened contest.