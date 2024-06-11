Two tons in four days for Bretton CC skipper, last-ball win for AK 11, gr-eight stuff from bowler Bijay

Bretton CC captain Mark Drake has been in great form. Photo David Lowndes.

​It was a special few days for Bretton CC captain Mark Drake.

​Drake bashed 105 on his debut for Cambs in the National Over 50 Cup against Lincs at Skegness and followed it up with 119 for his club in a big 119-run win over LGR seconds in Hunts Division Two four days later.

Best Bretton support on Saturday came from Shakil Hussain (58) in a century opening stand with his captain. Bretton’s 299-4 was never under threat as Tyler Downing (4-29) and Ethan Bennett (3-36) bowled well. Drake also claimed a couple of wickets.

Bretton are fifth, one place behind Werrington, who beat second-placed Nassington by five wickets, and two spots behind Peterborough Knights who were four-wicket winners against Stamford Town.

Star man for Werrington was Mohammed Asif who made 84, while Sufyan Iqbal hit 71 for the Knights.

Sawtry were also winners in this division. They saw off Houghton & Wyton by 128 runs after Keegan-John Yeoman (66) led a recovery from 147-8 to 230 all out. Ian Bonsall’s 4-25 kept the Houghton & Wyton reply in check.

AK 11 pipped Bharat Sports by two wickets in Division One as an unbeaten 67 from Sufyan Mazhar proved crucial in pursuit of 225-7, a chase they completed from the final ball of the game. Fardin Satari made 63 for Bharat who won a Division Five game at City of Ely the following day as Satyam Modhvadia cracked an undefeated 61.

Back in Division One Raghuvaran Pasupuleti bagged 5-8 for Adidda as Buckden lost their last six wickets for 18 runs and went down by 13 runs.

The best bowling of the weekend though was delivered by Bijay Joseph of Holme who took 8-21 as second-placed Werrington seconds were shot out for 49 in Hunts Division Three.

Holme duly completed a rapid eight-wicket win.

Royal Strikers won their Third Division game by 138 runs at Blunham thirds as Lenu Leons started an outstanding personal weekend.

Opener Leons finished 113 not out as Strikers piled up 263-7 and then took 4-11.