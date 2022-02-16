Two Cheers for Bourne CC, a Norwegian international for Market Deeping CC, Sunday friendlies wanted

Carl Wilson batting for Bourne.

Lincolnshire Minor Counties wicket-keeper/batsman Carl Wilson has returned to the club from Grantham.

And Boston opening batsman Jonathan Cheer, recognised as one of the best players in the Lincs Premier Division, has also moved to the Abbey Lawns.

Boston opted to play at South Lincolnshire League level in 2022 which prompted Cheer’s decision. Brother Colin Cheer opens the bowling for Bourne.

Market Deeping have retained the services of Norwegian international bowler Hayatullah Niazi for 2022.

The Premier Division season starts on April 23 when Bourne visit Louth and Market Deeping host Nettleham. Spalding are also playing at Lincs Premier Division level this season. They open their campaign at home to Sleaford.

Market Deeping are seeking Sunday friendlies this summer. Contacts are [email protected] or [email protected]