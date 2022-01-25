Toughest possible start for Peterborough Town as they chase a fourth straight Northants Premier Division title
Peterborough Town have been given the toughest possible start as they set out on the trail of a fourth straight Northants Premier Division title.
Town will travel to Finedon on opening day on Saturday, April 23.
Finedon pushed Town to the final day of last season before accepting second place.
Town host Overstone Park in their first home game at Bretton Gate on Saturday, April 30.
Overstone boast Northants first-team squad member and England Under 19 international James Sales in their squad.
Oundle Town travel to Overstone on opening day and host Old Northamptonians on April 30.
Peterborough Town haven’t lost a Premier Division game for two seasons and they expect to have the same squad available in 2022.
Oundle will be without Cambs Minor Counties star Harrison Craig who has moved into the East Anglian Premier League with Sawston & Babraham.
Newly promoted Peterborough Town seconds start their Division One season at Wellingborough on April 30.