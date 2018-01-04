TOP COACHING: Academy starts soon at Wisbech Grammar School

Have your say

Wisbech Grammar School are launching a cricket academy for youngsters later this month.

It will be run by the school’s head of cricket, Neil Taylor, an ex-Northants county player and a Northants scout who is currently chairman of Norfolk Youth Cricket.

Neil has experience of working with talented youth cricketers, several of whom have gone on to play England age group and senior county cricket.

The academy is open to the wider community as well as pupils at the school and provides a great opportunity to gain first-class coaching and develop your game under the expert eye of a top coach.

Players will work on specific skills focusing on their technical, tactical, physical and mental aspects of the game and each session will have a specific theme, allowing them to develop their skills through these workshops.

The academy will offer nine sessions on Tuesday evenings from January 16 through to March 20 with two age groups:

17:30-18:30 Under 11 course (Prep 4 to Prep 6) (Years 4 – 6)

18:45-19:45 Under 15 course (1st to 4th Form) (Years 7 – 10)

There will be a minimal charge for the course, and you can find out more by contacting Phil Webb (director of sport) at PJWebb@wisbechgrammar.com