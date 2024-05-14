Ton-up for Ramsey CC who are setting a ferocious pace, while Bourne's Super Sam blasts Spalding
The Rams have reached 100 points after four straight wins, the latest a nine-wicket demolition of Burwell & Exning in what was a top-of-the-table clash.
Overseas star Sandun Madushanka (3-27), Jack Hodgson (2-11), Jordan Cafferkey (2-26) and Mark Edwards (2-31) all bowled well as the hosts were dismissed for 164.
Michael Cafferkey (91no) and Ben Saunders (51no) then joined forces to steer Ramsey to a nine-wicket win and a 12-point lead at the top.
Wisbech have suffered a slow start to the season following relegation from the East Anglian Premier Division, but they played well to win by eight wickets at Southill Park. Danny Haynes made 59 and Josh Bowers 55 not out in an eight-wicket win.
In Division Two Castor are two wins from two games after completing a six-wicket victory at March Town. Kiwi Josh Porter made a majestic 83 from 71 balls for the home side, but an unbeaten 89 from Marcus Papworth won the day for Castor.
Left-arm slow bowlers Nick Cowley and Ryan Evans picked up three wickets apiece for the winners who also received a walkover win in the National Village Cup as Haddon conceded a scheduled first round tie.
LINCS PREMIER DIVISION
Evison cracked nine sixes and six fours and managed to overshadow a fine 127 from opener Jordan Temple as Bourne amassed 380-4 in their 50 overs.
Captain Jack Berry then weighed in with five wickets as Spalding made 168 in reply.
Unbeaten Bourne are second one point behing reigning champions Lindum who registered a comfortable 88-run win at Market Deeping.
Deeping bowled well to restrict their visitors to 211, but could muster just 123 themselves despite a patient 35 from opener Connor Gillett.
Bourne are at Lindum this Saturday for a top-of-the-table showdown when Deeping visit local rivals Long Sutton who are winless following their promotion from the South Lincs League.
Sutton went down by 124 runs at Bracebridge Heath last weekend.