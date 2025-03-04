Title-winning Castor CC pull out of Cambs League, plus Bruce Pell funeral details

Connor Parnell bowling for Castor CC. Photo David Lowndes.Connor Parnell bowling for Castor CC. Photo David Lowndes.
​Castor Cricket Club have withdrawn from Cambs League cricket just five months after winning the Division Two title.

​The local village club should have been gearing up for a summer in Division One alongside local big-hitters Ramsey Town and Wisbech Town.

But a player exodus left the club fearing they wouldn’t be able to compete.

The club will instead run one team on Saturdays in South Lincs Division Two.

A club spokesman said: “Unfortunately we've lost a few players during the off-season and also some of those who are staying are having to cut down on their commitments due to having new families.

“It became clear that even with second XI players potentially playing we wouldn't be able to compete at the new higher level so we had a club vote and it was sadly decided to withdraw from the Cambs League.

“It is very disappointing and sad given the efforts many people had made both on and off the field.”

Castor skipper Connor Parnell was one of those to leave. He has joined Orton Park CC who play at South Lincs Division One level.

Travelling as far as Saffron Walden for an 11 o’clock start was one drawback for some players.

BRUCE PELL FUNERAL

The Castor CC legend’s funeral will take place at St Kyneburgha Church, Castor on Thursday, March 20 at 1.15pm.

There will be a private burial in the churchyard. After the service there will be refreshments at Milton Golf Club where all will be welcome.

