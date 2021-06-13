There are only two Josh Smiths as Peterborough Town move up to second after winning at Oundle and Market Deeping scuttle Scunthorpe, first ton for Evison as Bourne power on, Ufford Park beat leaders and Castor celebrations

Josh Smith on his way to 89 for Peterborough Town at Oundle Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

Oundle enjoyed some good moments, but it was a largely dominant Peterborough performance in glorious sunshine to avvenge their last Premier Division defeat, albeit one that took place 23 months ago!

Josh Smith (89) cracked his fourth half century in eight days as the visitors closed on 255-9 in their 50 overs.

Peterborough looked set for many more, especially during a third wicket stand of 118 between Smith and Sulemain Saleem (72), but the innings fell away towards the end.

Abdul Qader bowling for Oundle Town against Peterborough Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

Conor Craig (5-67) knocked over the Peterborough top five in an impressive spell of seam bowling. Craig opened the bowling in the absence of Tom Norman who was serving the sceond-game of a three-match ban for allegedly abusing an opponent.

Oundle lost wickets at regular intervals in reply and it eventually became of a case of whether or not they could survive for a draw.

Lewis Bruce popped up with the last two wickets after promising 17 year-old leg spinner Kiranpal Singh (4-58) had ripped through the home side’s middle order.

Bourne continue to set a strong pace at the top of the Lincs Premier Division. They have won their first seven matches to take a 32-point lead over the rest.

Chris Milner of Peterborough Town facing Conor Craig of Oundle Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sam Evison (103) celebrated his first ton at this level in a 50-over total of 266-4 to set up a 100-run win over bottom club Woodhall Spa. Ben Wright (75no) and Jack Berry (66) also scored well.

Market Deeping beat Scunthorpe by nine wickets as Dave Sargeant (64no) and Josh Smith (56no) batted well in pursuit of 167. Smith (3-41) also bowled a decent spell.

Ufford Park inflicted a first Cambs Division Two defeat of the season on leaders Blunham. Ufford won by three wickets. Castor moved closer to the top with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Waresley which featured a fine all-round display from Connor Parnell (3-36 & 48no) and 64 not out from Marcus Papworth. In Division One there were heavy defeats for March, Ramsey, Wisbech and Stamford.

Unlucky losers were imports Saranga Rajaguru (84 & 3-27) for March against Eaton Socon and Stuart Calderon (4-75 & 76) for Ramsey against Cambridge St Giles.

SCORES

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peterborough Town 255-9 (Josh Smith 89, S. Saleem 72, C. Milner 33, C. Craig 5-67, H. Craig 2-58) beat Oundle Town 181 (H. Craig 36, P. Foster 30, C. Craig 29, M. Hodgson 27, K. Singh 4-58, Josh Smith 2-28, L. Bruce 2-31).

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Bourne 266-4 (S. Evison 103, B. Wright 75no, J. Berry 66) beat Woodhall Spa 166 (T. Dixon 4-36, J. Berry 2-26, C. Cheer 2-30) by 100 runs

Market Deeping 172-1 (D. Sargeant 64no, J. Smith 56no) beat Scunthorpe 168 (J. Hook 3-28, J. Smith 3-41, S. Amir 2-22) by 9 wkts.

CAMBS DIVISION ONE

Cambridge St Giles 337 (J. Cafferkey 4-9, S. Calderon 4-75) beat Ramsey 190 (S. Calderon 76, S. Vallance 36) by 147 runs.

Eaton Socon 178-4 (S. Rajaguru 3-27) beat March 175 (S. Rajaguru 84) by 6 wkts.

St Ives & Warboys 118-3 (A. Birch 2-14) beat Stamford 117 by 7 wkts.

Histon 188 (G. Freear 4-23, S. Patel 4-33) beat Wisbech 53 by 135 runs.

CAMBS DIVISION TWO

Ufford Park 223-7 beat Blunham 221 by 3 wkts