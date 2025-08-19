The Rutland League's master batsman bashed his fourth ton of the Division One season, plus a key success for Peterborough Town

Asim Butt (left)

The Rutland League's master batsman was in prime form for Barnack again on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asim Butt took his tally of Division One runs to 789 in just 11 innings with a brilliant unbeaten 165 in a 108-run win over Werrington. It was a fourth ton of the top-flight season for the former Peterborough Town professional.

Butt dominated Barnack’s 271-8 – no-one else scored more than 15 – before Werrington were dismissed for 163. The Pakistani star is closing in on 1,000 runs in Rutland cricket alone when taking into account T20 competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a key match at the top of the table which ended with Peterborough Town edging closer to retaining their title. Current leaders Newborough looked set for victory at Bretton Gate when reaching 121-3 and 166-6 in pursuit of 193, but they lost their last 4 wickets for just 4 runs as Karanpal Singh weaved his leg-spin magic to take 3 late victims.

Sandeep Nanda (51) top scored for Town with Joe Malton making 52 for Newborough who still lead the table. The Bulls are 10 points clear of Burghley Park who have a game in hand with Town 47 points adrift, but with 4 games in hand in a division where 20 points a game are available.

Burghley breezed home against Oakham by 7 wickets after dismissing the visitors for 177 with Gareth Hook (6-23) proving unplayable. Keyan Gace (65no 30 balls, 4 6s, 8 4s) ensured the hosts raced to victory with almost 25 overs to spare. Town host Burghley at Bretton Gate this Sunday (noon).

City CC beat Ufford Park by 103 runs in the other top-flight fixture to take place after an opening stand of 175 between Mohammed Saif and Taha Shahid. Saif smacked 82, while Shahid was cruelly run out for 99. Sohail Hayat added 50 to City’s eventual total of 330-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uppingham are clear in Division Two after a 9-wicket win over Uffington and Pak Azad are top of Division Three following a 4-wicket win at Adidda. Star men for Pak Azad were Mohammad Ayub (3-18) and Harsh Joshi (43).

Whittlesey are second behind Hampton in Division Four East after a 5-wicket success over Moulton Harrox. Josh Fox claimed three wickets as Harrox were bowled out for 154.