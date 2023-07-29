An England Legends team entertained a big crowd at Peterborough Town Cricket Club’s Bretton Gate on Friday.

The Professional Cricketers Association (PCA) England Legends team tour the country raising money for good causes while also raising the profile of the sport among young supporters and players.

Great Ormond Street Hospital was the beneficiary of yesterday’s event with free admission ensuring a bumper crowd of sponsors, local dignitaries and cricket lovers of all ages.

Peterborough Town won the T20 match by seven wickets after restricting the Legends to 120-6 in their 20 overs.

Town reached 123-3 in 16 overs with Chris Milner striking 51.

Phil Mustard top scored for the Legends with 35. The rest of the star-studded line up was Alistair Brown, Andy Caddick, Monty Panesar, Mal Loye, Adam Hollioake, Saj Mahmood, Darren Maddy, Mark Alleyne, Dean Headley and captain Alex Tudor.

There’s another big game at Bretton Gate on Sunday when Northants take on Cambridgeshire in a ‘Showcase’ game in preparation for the first-class Royal London Cup competition (11am).

It’s the Northants first XI’s first game in Peterborough for almost 50 years.

