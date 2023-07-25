First-class county back in Peterborough for first time in almost 50 years

​The city used to host County Championship games at Crawthorne Road as well as 40-over first-class matches at Alma Road.

Now they will play at Peterborough Town’s impressive Bretton Gate base against the Cambridgeshire National Counties team in what is termed a ‘Showcase’ match.

The first-class counties use the games as a warm up for their own one-day competition which starts in August. For Cambs it’s the chance to pit their skills against full-time professionals.

Prithvi Shaw (Photo by Charle Lombard/Gallo Images/Getty Images).

England international David Willey is the best known Northants player, but he might not play because of his involvement with the ‘Hundred' competition.

Northants are also trying to hire Indian international Prithvi Shaw for the rest of the summer.

Northants have endured a tough season so far. They sit bottom of Division One of the County Championship and failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the T20 Blast.

Cambs lost three of their four 50-over matches in the NCCA Trophy, but they won their opening match in the NCCA Championship by an innings against Northumberland.

Local interest could be provided by Oundle Town star Harrison Craig, Peterborough Town all-rounder Nick Green and city man Mohammed Danyaal.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://nccc.ticketco.events/uk/en/m/e/steelbacks_v_cambridgeshire__national_county_game.