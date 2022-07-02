Beautiful Burghley Park CC

Holders Bourne will kick off the tournament against Ufford Park on Monday (approximately 6.30pm).

Also on Monday Castor tackle Barnack and Ketton take on Uppingham.

On Tuesday the hosts are first in action against Uffington before Easton-on-the-Hill meet Market Overton and Nassington clash with Newborough.

Northants League big hitters Peterborough Town and Oundle enter the fray. Town will play Stamford Town before Oundle, losing finalists last time out, do battle with Oakham.

The first quarter-final between Bourne or Ufford Park and Castor and Barnack is also scheduled for Wednesday.

The rest of the quarter-finals take place on Thursday with the semi-finals and final due to take place on Friday.

Burghley will host five all-day friendly games each day before the sixes start. Free Foresters, Authors XI, Leicestershire Gents, West Norfolk and the MCC provide the opposition this year.