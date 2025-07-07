'The Bulls' have charged to the top of two divisions, while Castor also reach the summit and Bream brilliance went unrewarded

David Cooper blasted a quickfire 55 for Newborough against Barnack. Photo David Lowndes.

Only a handful of Rutland League games survived the stormy Sunday weather, but Newborough managed to win and jump to the top of Division One.

‘The Bulls’ despatched Barnack by 8 wickets with the visitors to St Martin’s Road collapsing to 108 all out after losing their last seven wickets for just 18 runs. Vamsi Parvathaneni was the chief destroyer with a 6-13 burst from 8-and-a-half overs.

David Cooper’s 55 from just 31 balls then ensured the hosts raced to victory in under 12 overs.

There was also a thriller, and another dramatic batting collapse, in Division Four West in Sawtry where the hosts pipped Uffington by one run in a low-scoring game.

Sawtry looked doomed when Uffington reached 53-1 chasing just 104, but Shyam Bheemreddy’s 6-23 turned the match on its head. Sam Dalley had taken 5-17 for Uffington.

Newborough are also top of the South Lincs Championship after Tom Shipman’s 6-29 helped hustle Boston out for just 72 and set up an 8-wicket win.

Castor have moved to the top of a compact Division Two table after a 6-wicket win over Baston at Port Lane. A superb 102 from Simon Sherwin had pushed Baston up to a decent 216 after Charlie Johnson (5-34) had wrecked the top of the innings, but 68s from Mark Adler and Ryan Evans won the day for Castor.

Orton Park seconds slipped down a place to third after a 40-run loss at Royal Boston. Vidit Matta struck 67 of Orton’s 160 all out. Ashley Rodgers hammered 120 in a welcome win for struggling Newborough seconds against Skegness seconds. Orton’s first-team stayed top of Division One after scheduled opponents Boston seconds conceded.

There were Hunts Division One wins for Adidda, Hampton, Bharat Sports and Peterborough Knights. Ramkumar Vijayakumar struck 82 in Adidda’s 44-run win over AK 11, Deev Mehta (56no) and Anil Patel (47no) added an unbroken 86 for the 9th wicket as Bharat pipped Buckden by 2 wickets, Bijay Jopseh smacked an unbeaten 78 from 51 balls in Hampton’s 10-wicket win over Falcon and Shohaib Arshad made 83 not out as the Knights won by 23 runs at Werrington.

In Division Two Sawtry’s Hayden Bream (74 & 5-33) was unlucky to finish on the losing side against promotion-chasing Royal Strikers. Lenu Leons (76) and Leju Leons (60) were the mainstays as Strikers passed Sawtry’s 226 with two wickets in hand.

In Division Three Tas Ahmed finished unbeaten on 97 as Barnack seconds beat Little Paxton by 28 runs.