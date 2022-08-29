Super Saturday for Peterborough Town, Bourne, Market Deeping, Ramsey and March and a Bank Holiday play-off match for Wisbech

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoheb Fazil bowling for Peterborough Town 2nds against Weekley & Warkton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Oundle fielded a heavily depleted side at Milton Road and it showed. Tommy Simeons (99) delivered a one-man batting show of defiance (no-one else managed more than 19) as Oundle were dismissed for 177, a total Town always looked likely to overhaul once Josh Smith (67 from 30 balls) got them off to a flier.

There was a mini slump in the middle of Town’s innings as Dan Costello (3-32) bowled well, but skipper David Clarke and Alex Mitchell added 34 for the sixth wicket to get their side home with over 22 overs to spare. Mark Edwards and Karanpal Singh, who caught and bowled Simeons just one run short of his ton, took three Oundle wickets apiece.

The win pretty much assured Town of a second-placed finish behind champions-elect Finedon who hammered Geddington on Saturday. Finedon would need to lose two of their final three matches for Town to catch them.

March celebrate a crucial cambs Division One win over neighbours Wisbech. Photo: Pat Ringham.

Town seconds needed to win their final three matches to have any hope of surviving and they did just that. They condemned relegation rivals Weekley & Warkton to the drop by beating them by five wickets on the final day of the season at Bretton Gate.

Star men for the city side in a solid all-round team display were Danyaal Iqbal (3-27), Sreehari Subramonian (3-37 & 26), Nick Paskins (40) and Balaji Ganesan (38).

Oundle seconds failed in their promotion bid from Division Three. They were thrashed by eight wickets by champions Northampton Saints in their final match.

Bourne continued their imperious march to back-to-back Lincs Premier Division titles with a comfortable six-wicket win at third-placed Grantham, while Market Deeping consolidated a mid-table position with a four-wicket success at Bracebridge Heath.

Danyaal Iqbal bowling for Peterborough Town against Weekley & Warkton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Leading run scorer Sam Evison took his runs for the Premier Division season past 800 with a knock of 83 as Bourne eased past Grantham’s 202-5 and Zeeshan Manzoor struck 65 as Deeping went to their victory target of 193.

Spalding were beaten by Woodhall Spa and remain firm favourites to be relegated.

There was a shock in Cambs Division One as March beat Wisbech by 48 runs at Burrowmoor Road to shake up both ends of the table. March managed to avoid the drop, while Wisbech lost top spot for the first time this summer on the final day of the regular season. Wisbech have to recover quickly as they were due to host Eaton Socon in a play-off semi-final on Monday.

It was a low scoring game at March with the hosts defending 166 thanks to three-wicket spells from Callum Young and Aron Visser. Alex Millard (39no & 2-8) enjoyed a fine all-round game for March as did Visser who scored 30 before taking 3-20. Joe Dunning claimed 5-21 for Wisbech.

Aussie Tommy Morrison blasted 148 not out from just 97 balls (24 fours, 4 sixes) as Ramsey hammered relegated Stamford Town by nine wickets after the visitors had posted a respectable 252. The Rams raced home in 27 overs and five balls with Michael Cafferkey smacking 70 from 55 balls.

Newmarket were also relegated.

RESULTS AUGUST 27

Northants Premier Division

Peterborough Town 178-5 (Josh Smith 67, D. Costello 3-22, C. Craig 2-56) beat Oundle 177 (T. Simeons 99, M. Edwards 3-13, K. Singh 3-36, Jamie Smith 2-22) by 5 wkts.

Division One

Peterborough Town 2nds 212-5 (N. Paskins 40, B. Ganesan 38, V. Mangat 37no) beat Weekley & Warkton 208-9 (D. Iqbal 3-27, S. Subramonian 3-37, V. Mangat 2-35) by 5 wkts.

Division Three

Northampton Saints 157-2 beat Oundle 2nds 153 by 8 wkts

Lincs Premier Division

Market Deeping 195-6 (Z. Manzoor 65, J. Smith 30) beat Bracebridge Heath 192-9 (A. Hafeez 2-32, J. Hook 2-34, A. Manzoor 2-35) by 4 wkts

Bourne 203-4 (S. Evison 83, P. Morgan 48, R. Bentley 34no) beat Grantham 202-5 (B. Wright 3-35) by 6 wkts

Woodhall Spa 230-5 (J. Lawrence 2-45) beat Spalding 184 (M. Freeman 38, O. Dring 32, R. Sangha 32) by 46 runs

Cambs Division One

March 166 (A. Millard 39no, S. Clarke 30, A. Visser 30, J. Dunning 5-21, G. Freear 3-33) beat Wisbech 118 (A. Visser 3-20, C. Young 3-32, A, Millard 2-8, S. Robinson 2-27) by 48 runs.