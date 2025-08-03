Stand-in skipper on song for Peterborough Town, shock win for Market Deeping CC, two Burghley Park centurions and March Town have hit the top

Josh Smith batting for Peterborough Town. Photo David Lowndes.

Stand-in skipper Josh Smith led from the front as Peterborough Town kept the pressure on Northants Premier Division leaders Finedon.

Smith was in charge because of an injury picked up by club captain David Clarke in the recent Stamford KO Shield Final win over Uppingham Town. Smith lost the todd, but opened the batting and cracked 97 of his side’s 223 all-out at Rushden & Higham.

The hosts had hammered over 200 against Town on their way to the Northants T20 Championship title the previous weekend, but they were soon struggling in the 50-over format falling to 88-8 before finishing on 146. Bashrat Hussain (3-19) returned the best bowling figures with Shiv Darbar and Hayatullah Niazi collecting two wickets apiece.

It’s as you were at the top though as the leading three all won. Finedon lead the way from Town with Oundle Town holding on to third spot after a 103-run win at Desborough. Oundle were in trouble at 44-4, but a 154-run fifth wicket stand between Harrison Craig (87) and Sam Batten (68) enabled them to post a strong 250-9.

Oundle School student and Northants Academy prospect Bertie Case then picked up 5-42 on debut as the home side were dismissed for 147.

Sreehari Subramonian struck 127 for Peterborough Town seconds in a big Division One win at home to Horton House.

Bottom club Market Deeping pulled off a shock second Lincs Premier Division win of the season by seeing off second-placed Lindum by three wickets in Lincoln. A solid bowling effort led by Josh Smith (3-37) restricted Lindum to 205, a total passed thanks mainly to a fifth wicket century partnership between Sam Malton (62) and Aasher Mehmood (54).

Deeping host neighbours Bourne next and the visitors will be seeking a bounce back after a six-wicket beating by Scunthorpe at the Abbey Lawn. Bourne were bowled out for 178,

James Laud (136) and Michael Hobbiss (110no) both reached three figures at better than a run-a-ball in a 60-run win at home to Nettleham. Laud struck 15 fours and 5 sixes in his knock. Nettleham made a decent fist of chasing Burghley’s 366-4 in 50 overs. They made 306 as Christopher Logan and Joe Youngs each picked up 3 wickets.

Spalding went down by 5 wickets at home to Woodhall Spa after being restricted to 199-9. The bottom 4 – Spalding, Grimsby, Nettleham and Deeping – are separated by just 6 points. Grimsby beat leaders Bracebridge Heath yesterday.

Ramsey slipped from first to third after a tense draw at Cambs Division One title rivals Burwell & Exning. Captain Taylor West returned the remarkable figures of 2-6 from 10 overs as the home side were contained to 190-8, but it was Ramsey hanging on at 145-9 at the close.

Stamford Town moved away from the Division Two danger zone after a vital 26-run in a low scoring game against bottom club Saffron Walden seconds. Tim Juggins (4-28) and Scott Chamberlain (3-19) bowled best as Stamford protected their modest 148 all out.

March Town jumped to the top of Division Three after a 61-run win at LGR and a defeat for previous leaders Cambourne. Ben Pyle (82) dominated the March score of 168 before Sam Robinson (4-27) and Shae Pooley (3-35) undermined the LRG reply.

Asim Butt (2-20 & 73no) was in good form again as third-placed Barnack beat Eaton Socon seconds by 5 wickets. Shahid Muhammed claimed 5-35 in Socon’s 201-8.