Stamford School students hitting the cricket big time
Former student Josh Hull has been selected for the England Lions team to face Sri Lanka in a four-day game at Worcester starting next Wednesday (August 15).
And current student Alex Green (17) made his Leicestershire first-class debut in an eight-wicket win over Yorkshire in the Royal London Cup in Scarborough. Fast bowler Green, who has occasionally played for Peterborough Town this season, took 2-65 from 10 overs. Green also played for England in an under 19 Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this summer.
Hull (19) is also at Leicestershire and is an established first-team player. The left-arm seamer played a key role as the Foxes won the one-day cup last season. Hull is attached to Oundle Town CC and played for them in a Northants Premier Division fixture last season.
