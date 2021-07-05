Spin twins set up Peterborough Town win, Bourne beaten at T20 Finals Day, Wisbech and Stamford Town on the up, Craig shines for Cambs

Peterborough Town's Alex Mitchell steered his side to victory at Old Northamptonians.

Teenager Singh (4-37) and Smith (4-39) prompted a collapse from the home side from 65-1 to 151 all out, although Town had to work hard for victory after slumping from 76-1 to 87-5. For the second Premier Division game in a row it took a solid half century sixth wicket stand between Alex Mitchell (39no) and Scott Howard to seal victory.

It helped that ONs were without leg-spinning former Northants all-rounder Rob White on a wicket which supplied plenty of help for the slowere bowlers.

Former Town star Asim Butt cracked a century as Brigstock beat Oundle by 16 runs. West Indian import Crystian Thurton made 84 for Oundle as they just failed to chase down 258.

Harrison Craig bowled well for Cambs at Bretton Gate.

Bourne’s bid for the Lincs T20 crown failed as they were beaten by eventual winners Bracebridge Heath on Finals Day at Sleaford CC. The competition was turned into a round robin event for three finalists after Grantham’s wihdrawal because of a Covid outbreak.

Bourne crushed Lindum by 76 runs, but lost a rain-affected clash to Bracebridge by four wickets despite an unbeaten 39-ball 50 from Robert Dunn and 46 from 29 balls from Sam Evison who struck three sixes. Bracebridge also beat Lindum by two wickets to be crowned champions.

Stamford Town are up to the dizzy heights of fourth in Cambs Division One after a four-wicket win at Ramsey. Ben Peck bagged 4-24 as the hosts were dismissed for 181 before Andrew Hulme (59) and skipper Tom Williams saw Stamford home.

Wisbech are third after crushing Cambridge seconds by 9 wickets. Soneshkumar Patel bagged 6-18 for Wisbech as Cambridge were shot out for 89.

Asim Butt struck a ton for Brigstock against Oundle.

Oundle’s Harrison Craig returned excellent figures of 2-26 from eight overs as Cambs beat Norfolk by 96 runs in the NCCA Trophy at Bretton Gate. Former Derbyshire all-rounder Will White cracked 101 not out in Cambs’ 262-6.

RESULTS

LINCS T20 FINALS

Bourne 184-6 beat Lindum 108-6 (T. Dixon 3-21).

Bracebridge Heath 131-6 (C. Cheer 2-16) beat Bourne 149-6 (R. Dunn 50no, S, Evison 46) by 4 wkts (rain affected target)

Bracebridge Heath beat Lindum by 2 wkts.

NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION

Peterborough Town 152-6 (Josh Smith 45, A. Mitchell 39no) beat Old Northamptonians 151 (K. Singh 4-37, Josh Smith 4-39) by 4 wkts

Brigstock 258-5 (A. Butt 104, H. Craig 3-70) beat Oundle 242 (C. Thurton 84) by 16 runs

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

Histon 122-4 (S. Clarke 3-35) beat March 119 (A. Conyard 32, R. Clarke 25) by 6 wkts

Stamford 182-6 (A. Hulme 57, T. Williams 40no, S. Vallance 2-45) beat Ramsey 181 (J. Cafferkey 43, K. Lesporis 30, B. Peck 4-24, A. Birch 2-28) by 4 wkts.

Wisbech 90-1 (J. Bowers 48no, G. Freear 33no) beat Cambridge 2nds 88 (S. Patel 6-18, B. Ellis 3-31) by 9 wkts.

Division Two

Old Leysians 212-8 (A. Gale 104no, A. Killingsworth 4-42) beat Castor 156-8 (R. Smith 25, R. Evamns 25) by 56 runs

Newmarket 201 (A. Gupta 104, W. Javed 3-36, C. Agnew 2-15, J. Harrington 2-37, T. Hussain 2-42) beat Ufford Park 144 (T. Hussain 37, W. Javed 35) by 57 runs.

MINOR COUNTIES ONE DAY TOURNAMENT