Spalding seal South Lincs title to complete local cricket’s roll of honour, Butt smacks a ton against the champions

Asim Butt smacked 107 for Barnack against his former club Peterborough Town.

William Naylor claimed 4-27 and Harry DeCamps 3-31 as Grantham were bowled out for 124, with Jon Manton (50) seeing Spalding home.

Champions Peterborough Town finished their Rutland Division One season with a four-run defeat at Barnack, who made 266 all out. Former Town player Asim Butt cracked 106.

Town then fell just short at 262 all out despite 90 from Kyle Medcalf. It was a first defeat in two seasons for the champions.

Town added two Hunts Junior titles to the seven trophies won by the club’s first and second teams.

Orton Park and Newborough also won Hunts County competitions.

LOCAL ROLL OF HONOUR

Adults

Northants Premier Division - Peterborough Town.

Northants Premier Division (win/lose) Cup - Peterborough Town.

Northants Division Two - Peterborough Town 2nds.

Northants Senior T20 Cup -Peterborough Town.

Northants Junior T20 Cup - Peterborough Town 2nds.

Northants Division Two League Cup - Peterborough Town 2nds.

Lincs Premier Division - Bourne

Hunts Division Two - Hampton 2nds.

Hunts Division Three - Sheikh 11.

Hunts Division Four - Falcon.

Rutland Division One - Peterborough Town.

Rutland Division Three - Ketton Sports.

Rutland Division Four East - Uffington 2nds.

South Lincs Premier Division - Spalding.

South Lincs Division One - Newborough.

South Lincs Division Two - Newborough 2nds.

Stamford KO T20 Shield - Bourne.

Stamford Charity T20 Cup - Market Deeping.

Hunts Youth competitions

Under 9 League - Peterborough Town

Under 11 Development Cup - Orton Park.

Under 11 8-a-side League - Peterborough Town.

Under 13 League - City CC.