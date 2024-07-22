Reece Smith cracked a century for Castor. Photo David Lowndes.

​Schoolboy Divyeash Vaseeharan cracked a brilliant century as Spalding claimed a shock 100-run win over Market Deeping in a Lincs Premier Division clash at Outgang Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The teenager marched to the crease with Spalding 10-3, but struck 124 from just 110 balls to propel his team to a mighty 50-over total of 321-9.

Vaseeharan struck 18 fours and a six and shared important partnerships of 133 with Barnaby Dring (43) and 71 with Jamie Coles (55).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deeping star Hayatullah Niazi (4-45) returned respectable figures given the carnage, but Matthew Mills (4-84, 10 overs) was less favourably treated.

Reece Smith cracked a century for Castor. Photo David Lowndes.

Niazi claimed two wickets in the first three balls of the match.

Niazi led the Deeping reply with 85 from 65 balls (13 fours, two sixes) after they had slipped to 11-3, but he received support only from skipper James Hook (50) as the home side were dismissed for 221.

Spalding’s second win of the season has moved them away from the bottom two. Long Sutton are bottom after a massive 225-run defeat at Woodhall Spa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bourne were also in good batting form as they passed Nettleham’s 251-6 with almost 10 overs to spare at the Abbey Lawn.

Jonathan Cheer was unbeaten on 112 (107 balls) and Dan Freeman was 56 not out (46 balls) when a six-wicket victory was completed.

Earlier Sam Evison (3-22) had kept Nettleham’s scoring rate under control.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Former skipper Reece Smith struck a superb century as Castor strengthened their grip on the Cambs Division Two title race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The local villagers beat second-placed Upwood by a convincing 113-run margin after Smith’s unbeaten 106 (123 balls, 10 fours 3 sixes) helped them reach 266-5 in their 50 overs.

Bevan Stokie contributed 64 and added 121 for the third wicket with Smith who then chipped in with 2-37 as Upwood were dismissed for 153. The main wicket-takers were Oli Calpin (3-29) and Stuart Dockerill (3-44).

The struggles of bottom two March Town and Stamford Town continued as they went down by 94 runs and four wickets to Godmanchester and Kimbolton respectively.

March allowed Godmanchester to escape from 34-5 to 248-8, while Alex Birch top scored with 33 and took three wickets for Stamford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Cafferkey hit 126 and Ben Saunders made 65 as Division One leaders won by 120 runs at bottom club Old Leysians. Star man Sandun Madushanka took 4-22 as Ramsey ended a run of two straight defeats.

Wisbech lost by nine wickets at second-placed Histon after slumping from 115-2 to 171 all out. Danny Haynes (61) and Ryan Clark (51) had given Wisbech a decent platform.

MATCH ABANDONED

Cambs CCC’s showcase match against Surrey at Fenners, Cambridge was abandoned because of an unfit pitch.

Cambs were 45-2 chasing 223 all out when the game was halted