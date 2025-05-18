Smith on song for Peterborough Town again as captain hits his 10,000th Premier Division run, plus city sides benefitting from active youth programmes

Peterborough Town's Josh Smith has scored his second century of the season.

Josh Smith struck his second ton in four games and captain David Clarke passed 10,000 Northants Premier Division runs for Peterborough Town as they inched closer to the top of the table.

And it was the ideal warm-up for a second round tie in the ECB Club KO competition as Town have a tough tie at Herts Premier Division high-fliers Harpenden on Sunday. They ought to go into game with a winning feeling as they host bottom club Kettering Town in a Northants Premier Division game at Bretton Gate on Saturday (11am start).

Town won their top-flight game against Rushden & Higham by nine wickets at Bretton Gate last weekend after chasing down their visitors' respectable 50 over score of 208-7 in just 27 overs.

Smith led the way by cracking 22 fours in his 104, while dominating an opening stand of 169 with Clarke. The captain finished 54 not out with Nick Paskins hurrying Town to victory with 31 not out from just 16 balls. Smith has already scored 333 Premier Division runs this season at an average of 111.

Town were helped by the absence of Rushden professional Chanaka Ruwansiri because of suspension. Leg-spinner Karanpal Singh (3-42) and Jamie Smith (2-36) were the pick of the Town bowlers. Rushden had recovered well from 88-5, but on another excellent Bretton Gate batting surface they were probably 100 short of a competitive total.

The 25 points Town picked up moved them up two places to third and, as the top two are playing each other, they are guaranteed to move up at least one spot on Saturday providing they see off newly-promoted Kettering Town who have lost all four of their league games so far this season.

Harpenden have recorded two huge league wins so far this season. They scored 466 from 50 overs on the first competitive weekend of the summer, but Town have a strong recent record in the competition so are unlikely to be overaward.

Town seconds are bottom of Northants Division One after a 153-run loss at Horton House. This is a tough standard for Town who are the only second team among several former Premier Division sides in the second tier competition.

Horton are one of those sides seeking a return to the top flight and they won easily after posting 257-8 in their 50 overs. Captain Balaji Ganesan (4-36) bowled well for Town and received decent back-up from Zoheb Fazil (2-34).

Nadir Haider was promoted to open the batting and struck a rapid 45 from 32 balls, but his departure prompted a collapse to 104 all out.

Town thirds have started well in Hunts Division Three. They won an exciting game by six runs against Houghton & Wyton at Thomas Deacon Academy last Saturday to make it two wins from three games.

Stuart Williams (51) and Dilip Bharadwaj (32) did the bulk of the Town scoring in a team total of 164 before Aravind Sundararajan, Zeeshan Hamid and Kasim Hussain all took three wickets as the visitors were dismissed for 158 after losing their last five wickets for just 13 runs.

Town’s exceptional, and very busy, youth programme has enabled them to field four Saturday teams this season. The fourths are playing in Hunts Division Four and went down by 60 runs at Orton Park thirds, another city club to benefit from an active youth policy.

Shakil Hussain (59) top scored in Orton’s 245-8 in 40 overs a score that made Rudra Valambhia’s 6-36 for Town look even better. David Simpson (47), young Oliver Drake (37), Easwaran Shanmugam (37) and VInay Babu (30) all made useful contributions to Town’s 185 all out. Gary Barrett (3-24) returned Orton’s best bowling figures.