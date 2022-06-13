Kester Sainsbury

Sainsbury (19) was the star of the show, ripping out Australia’s middle order with 3-25 in Brisbane as the hosts crumbled to 71 all out in the first one day internationa;. England knocked off the runs for the loss of just two wickets to take an unassailable 5-1 lead with just two one day internationals to go. England won a five-game T20 series 4-1.

Sainsbury, who played his youth cricket at Orton Park CC and now represents Market Deeping CC, is now a two-time Ashes winner. He said: “I’m overwhelmed. I didn’t really feel like I’d bowled particularly well in the T20s, so to get the chance today to open – and bowl out – well, I’m over the moon.

“Each wicket showed the passion and how happy I was to get it. I’ve worked, as we all have, so hard over the winter. We thought we could win, but didn’t want to get carried away as we didn’t know what to expect [from Australia] when we got here.

“It’s just an incredible feeling to be an Ashes winner again. To be part of a team that has done this twice feels amazing – we back ourselves and our ability and we just keep going.”