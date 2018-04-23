RUTLAND LEAGUE: Three April tons in four innings as Ketton Sports and Bourne start with a bang

It will be a brave man who backs against Ketton Sports to win Rutland Division One this season.

The villagers will field most of the superstars who romped away with the Cambs Division One title in Sunday cricket this summer and they opened their campaign with a 114-run bashing of Barnack.

Sam Evison struck a century for Bourne against Oundle.

Zeeshan Manzoor’s ton and an unbeaten 53 from Jacob ‘Dusty’ Miller pushed Ketton Sports up to 267-8 in their 45 overs before dismissing Barnack for 153. Mohammed Yasir (57) top scored for Barnack as Scottish international Tom Sole picked up six wickets for the home side.

There was a high-scoring clash at Bourne where the host beat Oundle by eight wickets despite 120 from visiting batsman Pete Foster.

Oundle’s 229-9 was made to look inadequate by a second wicket stand of 199 between Sam Evison and Quewin O’Connor. Evison was unbeaten on 102 at the close while O’Connor was dismissed for 98.

