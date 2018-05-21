RUTLAND LEAGUE: Runs and wickets for a local legend, unbeaten ton for 16 year-old Peterborough Town batsman, huge ton for Ketton Sports star, King’s Keys rule Oundle

He’s approaching his 50th birthday, but there’s still life in one of Peterborough’s greatest ever cricketers.

Ajaz Akhtar, the former Peterborough Town and Cambs all rounder, plays more gentle cricket in Rutland Division One these days, but the competitive spirit is still burning fiercely.

Pete Rowe smacked 155 not out for Ketton Sports at Weldon.

Yesterday (May 20) Akhtar struck 82 and claimed 4-50 for Barnack in a 24-run win over reigning champions Wisbech at Harecroft Road. He received decent batting support from Asim Butt (30) and bowling back-up from Arshad Majeed (4-31) as Barnack won for the first time this season.

Unbeaten Ketton Sports look like the team to beat this season. They powered to a 190-run win at Weldon to move clear at the top of the table. Pete Rowe was the batting star smacking an unbeaten 155 in Ketton’s 265-2. Bashrat Hussain (62no) also batted well before Weldon were rushed out for just 75.

King’s Keys are up to second after seeing off winless Oundle by 57 runs. Usman Sadiq (70) top scored in Keys’ 205.

Peterborough Town teenager Danny Malik carried his bat for 114 as his side won a thriller at Grantham by two runs. Malik, who is just 16, batted throughout Town’s 242-4 and although Grantham only lost four wickets themselves they couldn’t quite get over the line.

RESULTS

GRANTHAM lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 2 runs

Town 242-4 (D. Malik 114no, S. Subramonian 48).

Grantham 240-4 (S. Mudie 84, D. Freeman 70, G. Bennett 52, M. Saif 2-52).

KING’S KEYS beat OUNDLE by 57 runs

King’s Keys 205 (U. Sadiq 70, W. Javed 31, S. Amir 21, G. Martin 3-42).

Oundle 152

WELDON lost to KETTON SPORTS by 190 runs

Ketton 265-2 (P. Rowe 155no, B. Hussain 62no).

Weldon 75

WISBECH lost to BARNACK by 24 runs

Barnack 200-9 (A. Akhtar 82, A. Butt 30, G. Freear 4-50, J. Dunning 3-49, B. Ellis 2-34).

Wisbech 176 (J. Bowers 82, G. Freear 24, A. Majeed 4-31, A. Akhtar 4-50).