RUTLAND LEAGUE: Boundary blitz at Bourne as 634 runs are scored and three players hit tons, Wian is a Wisbech winner, Danny is the boy again for Peterborough Town.

There were 634 runs and three centuries in a cracking Division One game at Bourne yesterday (July 22) where title challengers Barnack prevailed by 20 runs.

Kasim Ikhlaq (125no) and Asim Butt (120) went big in Barnack’s 327-4, while Rob Bentley’s 136 looked likely to give Bourne victory until a late order collapse left them short at 307 all-out.

Peterborough Town's Alex Mitchell is clean bowled for a duck in the 49-run win over King's Keys. Photo: David Lowndes.

Barnack are now a point behind leaders Ketton Sports who were without a fixture.

Reigning champions Wisbech beat struggling Oundle by 76 runs to move onto the heels of the top two. Wian Pretorius claimed 6-31 as Oundle were skittled for 130.

Peterborough Town beat King’s Keys by 49 runs thanks to half centuries from Chris Milner and Scott Howard and a 7-47 spell with the ball from teenager Danny Malik.

Malik, who was one of the star’s of Town’s miracle win against High Wycombe in the National Club KO, also cracked 42 with Sreehari Subramonian making made 46 in Town’s 257 all out.

Chris Milner during his innings of 58 for Peterborough Town against King's Keys. Photo: David Lowndes.

Results

BOURNE lost to BARNACK by 20 runs

Baranack 327-4 (K. Ikhlaq 125no, A. Butt 120, T. Ahmed 45, M. Kidd 3-68).

Bourne 307 (R. Bentley 136, S. Evison 45, Q. O’Connor 45, J. Berry 42, M. Yaseen 4-81, A. Majeed 2-24).

PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat KING’S KEYS by 49 runs

Town 257 (C. Milner 58, S. Howard 54, S. Subramonian 46, D. Malik 42, M. Raheel 3-31, S. Amir 2-56).

King’s Keys 208 (F. Javed 40, Z. Abbas 34, U. Sadiq 27, D. Ashraf 24, D. Malik 7-47).

Wisbech beat Oundle by 76 runs

Wisbech 206-8 (L. Jackson 36, R. Howell 36, D. Oldfield 23, T. Dunning 21, L. Fresen 3-36, B. Ingle 2-20, S. Gerry 2-47).

Oundle 130 (P. Wilson 46, H. Craig 27, W. Pretorius 6-31, K. Haynes 2-24).